Out of the past: Oct. 4

1992

The congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church at Egypt Mills celebrates the 125th anniversary of the church. the Rev. Donald D. Loesch of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Perryville, Missouri, is guest speaker in the morning, while professor Milton H. Riemer of Concordia Lutheran College in Austin, Texas, speaks in the afternoon.

Thirty-four of the remaining Harris Field pilot instructors return to Cape Girardeau to share their memories of World War II. The occasion for this year's reunion of the Harris Field Warbirds is the 50th anniversary of the founding of the 73rd Army Air Forces Training Detachment/Cape Institute of Aeronautics Inc. Primary Flight Training School.

1967

Broadway businessmen -- as a general rule -- spoke in opposition yesterday to the State Highway Department's proposal for the widening and relocation of Broadway and parts of Bellevue Street in an effort to improve the flow of traffic from U.S. 61 east to Frederick Street. Their opinions were voiced at a public hearing conducted by the highway department at Common Pleas Courthouse.

BOSTON -- Bullet-throwing Bob Gibson fans 10 and yields six hits and Roger Maris drives in two runs with infield outs to lead the favored St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-1 victory over Boston in the opening game of the 1967 World Series.