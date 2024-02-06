Out of the past: Oct. 4

The congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church at Egypt Mills celebrates the 125th anniversary of the church. the Rev. Donald D. Loesch of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Perryville, Missouri, is guest speaker in the morning, while professor Milton H. Riemer of Concordia Lutheran College in Austin, Texas, speaks in the afternoon.
Thirty-four of the remaining Harris Field pilot instructors return to Cape Girardeau to share their memories of World War II. The occasion for this year's reunion of the Harris Field Warbirds is the 50th anniversary of the founding of the 73rd Army Air Forces Training Detachment/Cape Institute of Aeronautics Inc. Primary Flight Training School.
Broadway businessmen -- as a general rule -- spoke in opposition yesterday to the State Highway Department's proposal for the widening and relocation of Broadway and parts of Bellevue Street in an effort to improve the flow of traffic from U.S. 61 east to Frederick Street. Their opinions were voiced at a public hearing conducted by the highway department at Common Pleas Courthouse.
BOSTON -- Bullet-throwing Bob Gibson fans 10 and yields six hits and Roger Maris drives in two runs with infield outs to lead the favored St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-1 victory over Boston in the opening game of the 1967 World Series.
A special program is given in the morning at Centenary Methodist Church in observance of World Communion Sunday. One of the features of the program is the reading of the names of the men of the congregation who are in the nation's armed forces. A special communion offering is received for overseas relief and for religious activities of the men in service.
NEW YORK -- The St. Louis Cardinals rally twice in the closing innings to slug out a 9-6 victory over the New York Yankees in the fourth game of the World Series. Saturday, lefty Ernie White blanked the Yanks 2-0. The Series stands three wins to one in favor of the Cards.
Thirty-one men depart from Cape Girardeau for Funston, Kansas, to become part of the first great National Army. The departure is observed by a considerable crowd, but there is none of the joyful celebration that attended the departure of 54 men two weeks ago. The leave-taking is funeral in tone at all times, with women and children sobbing loudly, as well as some strong men.
The County Court has found a way to keep one road open in the south end of the county, where the Little River Drainage District diversion channel cut the highways and stopped traffic. A bridge is to be moved from one place and will be erected over the channel where the Allenville-Delta road was cut.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
