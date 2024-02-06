Out of the past: Oct. 31

1997

Longtime JC Penney manager Harry Rediger retires from his job today, but that doesn't mean he won't be working; the 38-year veteran of the Penney company will be far from idle, as he still has unfinished business in the community; Rediger is a member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, chairman of the board at Saint Francis Medical Center, chairman of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association, a member of the Cape Girardeau City Planning and Zoning Commission and is still involved in the Area Wide United Way Campaign.

Carol Mazza, marketing director at West Park Mall, expects more than 5,000 children to trick-or-treat tonight during the annual Halloween event at the mall, which first began in 1990; all of the stores at the mall will be participating.

1972

Autumn 1972, which may go down as one of the region's wettest, hasn't been kind to farmers who are behind schedule in harvesting crops; the rainfall that continues today is what Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois residents can expect through much of November.

The ghosts, goblins and other Halloween-type creatures will find themselves, along with their spirits, dampened tonight when they make their rounds for treats; while the almost steady downpour may not make parents enthusiastic about sending their children outdoors, the talk among the younger set is that the nighttime visits of their favorite haunts will go on, rain or moonshine.