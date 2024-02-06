Out of the past: Oct. 31

Longtime JC Penney manager Harry Rediger retires from his job today, but that doesn't mean he won't be working; the 38-year veteran of the Penney company will be far from idle, as he still has unfinished business in the community; Rediger is a member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, chairman of the board at Saint Francis Medical Center, chairman of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association, a member of the Cape Girardeau City Planning and Zoning Commission and is still involved in the Area Wide United Way Campaign.
Carol Mazza, marketing director at West Park Mall, expects more than 5,000 children to trick-or-treat tonight during the annual Halloween event at the mall, which first began in 1990; all of the stores at the mall will be participating.
Autumn 1972, which may go down as one of the region's wettest, hasn't been kind to farmers who are behind schedule in harvesting crops; the rainfall that continues today is what Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois residents can expect through much of November.
The ghosts, goblins and other Halloween-type creatures will find themselves, along with their spirits, dampened tonight when they make their rounds for treats; while the almost steady downpour may not make parents enthusiastic about sending their children outdoors, the talk among the younger set is that the nighttime visits of their favorite haunts will go on, rain or moonshine.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Acting upon orders of the Federal Court in St. Louis, Deputy U.S. Marshal Adam Hoffman and three FBI agents yesterday seized ballots of the 1946 primary and general elections cast in Richland Township, in which Sikeston is located; in St. Louis, it was said the ballots will be used in an investigation by a federal grand jury.
Something in the way of records has been attained by Howard E. Baker, 104a N. Henderson Ave., who at the age of 22 in September is the youngest Mason in the local St. Mark's Lodge No. 93 to have completed every degree in Masonry with the exception of the 33rd; in relating his rapid climb, his mother, Mrs. James E. Baker, states it was quite possible he also is the youngest Mason in the state to complete such a course.
Acting chief of police H.F. Wickham warns that revelers tonight must not take advantage of it being Halloween and destroy property, obstruct the streets of the city or grease the street car tracks; Cape Girardeau residents are being pro-active against the threat of vandalism, moving all loose yard decorations to safe places indoors; it is said the street car company has arranged for a force of men to patrol its tracks on the West End to guard against vandals.
Elmer Strong and Charles Bess have been chosen by the Webster Literary Society of Teachers College to represent that organization in the first inter-society debate to be held Nov. 17 with the Benton Literary Society; Websters are to decide the question this week and will submit it to the Bentons, who will choose a side.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
