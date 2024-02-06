Out of the past: Oct. 31

1996

With the weather turning cold and rain in the forecast, many of the most fashionable trick-or-treaters will be heading for the halls of West Park Mall this evening; mall merchants are gearing up for the thousands of costumed children who will be storming their stores in search of candy, and shelter from the weather.

Republican vice-presidential candidate Jack Kemp's tentative schedule has him at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson at 12:30 p.m. tomorrow, congressional candidate Jo Ann Emerson confirms; the list of dignitaries expected at Friday's event include U.S. Sen. John Ashcroft, State Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Margaret Kelly, State Sen. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau and State Rep. Pat Naeger of Perry County.

1971

Few people have the opportunity in their lifetime to have an audience with the Pope, but two Cape Girardeau men experienced such an honor early this fall during a trip to Europe; Alois W. Zimmer Jr. and Dr. Raymond A. Ritter met Pope Paul VI in an audience Sept. 15 at the pontiff's summer home, Castel Gandolfo, outside of Rome.

Another new restaurant will be opening Nov. 5; Mexamerica Restaurant and Drive-In will be at 588 S. Kingshighway, formerly occupied by the Chicken House; the new firm will be managed by Evelyn Estes and will feature a full line of Mexican foods, as well as some American dishes; in addition to curb service, there will be a carry-out arrangement.