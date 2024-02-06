Out of the past: Oct. 31

President Clinton has threatened to veto the GOP budget bill so often that he probably will reject the bill "just for the heck of it," U.S. Sen. Kit Bond said yesterday; if the president vetoes the bill, Bond predicted Republicans will be willing to work with him to reach a compromise budget plan; the Missouri Republican spoke at a press conference at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to discuss the Senate's approval early Saturday of its version of a budget bill; the House approved its version Thursday.
While Linus waited in the pumpkin patch for the Great Pumpkin to appear, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Lucy collect Halloween candy at West Park Mall; more than 2,500 children dressed in costumes and an equal number of adults tag along for the fifth annual trick or treating event sponsored by mall merchants and radio station KYRX Mix 104.7 FM.
Animated floats, the blare of bands and bevies of pretty girls bring a spectacular State College 1970 Homecoming to Cape Girardeau; thousands line Broadway and Main Street to see the pageantry of the parade, always a highlight of the annual event; led by the Golden Eagles Marching Band, the parade features the appearance of Pat Graf Ayers of St. Louis, crowned yesterday as 1970 Homecoming Queen.
Freight trains will no longer block a railroad crossing near Randles, Missouri, for extended periods of time; the Missouri Pacific Railroad and the St. Louis Southwestern Railway Co. have been ordered by the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City to cease the practice of blocking the crossing.
Most of this year's crop of deer hunters take to the woods in Southeast Missouri's eligible counties today in preparation for the three-day hunting season which begins tomorrow; today is a day of preparation; 76 hunters have purchased deer tags in Cape Girardeau County, compared to 59 last year.
Two Ford passenger automobiles, the first since the war ended, were delivered yesterday by the Groves Motor Co.; the first, a two-door deluxe model, went to Oscar Seyer, a recently discharged war veteran, and the other went to Ed Hartel, district conservation agent; the firm has one other car on the floor, for exhibition only for the time being; Fred A. Groves says he has a great many orders, but returning servicemen are being given preference.
The bell of St. Vincent's Catholic Church tolls for five minutes, beginning at noon, in respect to the memory of Terrence MacSwiney, lord mayor of Cork, Ireland; MacSwiney died Monday following a hunger strike in Brixton prison in England.
There seems to be a lack of organization among Halloween celebrators this year, so far as window soaping and garbage can upsetting is concerned; youths started their pranks yesterday and continued through today and into the night; more soap was used this year than ever before; in addition there were numerous parties and much masquerading among the young people of the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
