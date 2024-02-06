Out of the past: Oct. 31

1995

President Clinton has threatened to veto the GOP budget bill so often that he probably will reject the bill "just for the heck of it," U.S. Sen. Kit Bond said yesterday; if the president vetoes the bill, Bond predicted Republicans will be willing to work with him to reach a compromise budget plan; the Missouri Republican spoke at a press conference at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to discuss the Senate's approval early Saturday of its version of a budget bill; the House approved its version Thursday.

While Linus waited in the pumpkin patch for the Great Pumpkin to appear, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Lucy collect Halloween candy at West Park Mall; more than 2,500 children dressed in costumes and an equal number of adults tag along for the fifth annual trick or treating event sponsored by mall merchants and radio station KYRX Mix 104.7 FM.

1970

Animated floats, the blare of bands and bevies of pretty girls bring a spectacular State College 1970 Homecoming to Cape Girardeau; thousands line Broadway and Main Street to see the pageantry of the parade, always a highlight of the annual event; led by the Golden Eagles Marching Band, the parade features the appearance of Pat Graf Ayers of St. Louis, crowned yesterday as 1970 Homecoming Queen.

Freight trains will no longer block a railroad crossing near Randles, Missouri, for extended periods of time; the Missouri Pacific Railroad and the St. Louis Southwestern Railway Co. have been ordered by the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City to cease the practice of blocking the crossing.