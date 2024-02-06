Out of the past: Oct. 31

1994

Southeast Missouri State University observed its Homecoming with a variety of activities, including the annual parade down Broadway and the Copper Dome breakfast at the Show Me Center; during the latter gathering, Southeast president Dr. Kala M. Stroup presented Judith Wilferth the Friend of the University award.

Asbestos in the pipes at the old Salvation Army Building -- the former Farmers & Merchants Bank at South Sprigg and Good Hope streets -- has delayed its demolition and added to the expense of the project; the cost for the tests and asbestos removal could run between $30,000 and $50,000.

1969

Cape Girardeau's United Fund, for only the third time in its history, meets its goal and exceeds it; Maurice T. Dunklin, campaign chairman, says contributions and pledges total $114,924, $1,114 more than the goal.

Rear Adm. Herbert S. Matthews Jr., originally from Sikeston, Missouri, speaks to members of the Cape Girardeau Chapter of the Navy League; a member of the Navy since 1941, Matthews was promoted to the rank of admiral in August and is currently commander of the Naval Air Basic Training Command in Pensacola, Florida.