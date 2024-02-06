Out of the past: Oct. 31

The Rev. Alan Berry, who recently accepted the pastorate of Red Star Baptist Church, begins his ministry here; he comes to Cape Girardeau from Fredericktown, Missouri, where he was director of missions for St. Francois Baptist Association for three years.
Four Cape Girardeau churches join together to observe Reformation Sunday with a Communion service in the afternoon at First Presbyterian Church; the four sponsoring churches are Evangelical United Church of Christ, First Presbyterian, St. Mark Lutheran and Westminster Presbyterian.
A.P. Green Refractories Co. of Mexico announces plans for constructing a raw materials processing plant near Oran, Missouri, to utilize clay from nearby land it has been in the process of acquiring since earlier this year; the development includes leasing by A.P. Green of the Missouri Utilities Co.'s Harry B. Newman power plant near Oran and 26 acres adjacent to it for the manufacturing process.
The Missourian introduces its readers to two new comics, "Beetle Bailey" and "Hi and Lois," both of which rank among the top favorites across the county.
Centenary Methodist Loyalty Day is observed in the afternoon and evening, when members of the official board play host to the congregation honoring the Rev. and Mrs. John Taylor; Taylor, the new pastor, and his wife are guests at an open house held in the church dining room.
The first of a series of fellowship dinners is given in the evening at Grace Methodist Church; the program includes short talks on the work and goals for the coming year given by heads of the various church organizations; a quartet composed of Christine Bingenheimer, J.W. McBride, John Hargens and Chester Haman entertains.
On the most recent list of casualties released by the War Department are the names of Jesse W. Fitzgerald of Cape Girardeau, dead of disease, and Edward C. Lunwitz of Wittenberg, Missouri, slightly wounded.
There are nine new cases of Spanish influenza reported in Cape Girardeau, making a total of 164 cases now under quarantine here; another death occurred from pneumonia following an attack of influenza Wednesday evening, the little son of Mrs. George Goodman, who died of the disease Tuesday, falling victim; the death was the sixth to occur from the disease in the City of Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
