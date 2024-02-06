Out of the past: Oct. 31

1993

The Rev. Alan Berry, who recently accepted the pastorate of Red Star Baptist Church, begins his ministry here; he comes to Cape Girardeau from Fredericktown, Missouri, where he was director of missions for St. Francois Baptist Association for three years.

Four Cape Girardeau churches join together to observe Reformation Sunday with a Communion service in the afternoon at First Presbyterian Church; the four sponsoring churches are Evangelical United Church of Christ, First Presbyterian, St. Mark Lutheran and Westminster Presbyterian.

1968

A.P. Green Refractories Co. of Mexico announces plans for constructing a raw materials processing plant near Oran, Missouri, to utilize clay from nearby land it has been in the process of acquiring since earlier this year; the development includes leasing by A.P. Green of the Missouri Utilities Co.'s Harry B. Newman power plant near Oran and 26 acres adjacent to it for the manufacturing process.

The Missourian introduces its readers to two new comics, "Beetle Bailey" and "Hi and Lois," both of which rank among the top favorites across the county.