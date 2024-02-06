Out of the past: Oct. 31

1942

The Cape Girardeau County assigned scrap quota of 870 tons of metal and other material is smashed and new goals are sighted after tabulation of salvage material from all sources disclosed that the county has not only reached the 1,000-ton mark, but has exceeded it by 34 tons; that figure is the result of a lot of hard work by school children, farmers,business men, housewives, Boy Scouts and a host of others who have pitched in since the drive began in September.

Joining two brothers who are already in the Navy, Elton Heuschober, 32, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Heuschober, has reported to Great Lakes, Illinois, Naval Training Station; the third and last son to go into that branch, he joins William Heuschober Jr., a veteran of two years, and Howard Heuschober, who went in last March.

1917

Although the heating plant for the New Orpheum Theater hasn't yet arrived, Henry Sanders and Charles Nenninger announce they will move into the building on Nov. 7 and show for the first time there that night; the building will be heated with stoves until the furnace arrives and is installed.

Doctors of Cape Girardeau and the health board thought they had a slight smallpox scourge here about broken up, but have learned of four new cases in various parts of the city.

NOTE: It was brought to our attention the address of the Maple Wilson home in 1917 was incorrect in the Oct. 22 Out of the Past. The correct address was 344 N. Ellis St. The Missourian wishes to thank its careful reader for helping to correct a 100-year-old error.

