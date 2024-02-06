Out of the past: Oct. 30

1948

A mile long parade in the morning is witnessed by hundreds of Girardeans and visitors who line Broadway, as it heralds the opening of the final day's program celebrating State College's Diamond Jubilee; the parade requires 40 minutes to pass and contains 43 major floats, along with an array of area bands, as well as the State College band; the major event this evening will be the formal 75th anniversary ceremony at the college auditorium; guest speaker at the event is Dr. Arthur Conway Ivy, distinguished graduate of the college and vice president of the University of Illinois.

A car owned by Louis Borchers of Gordonville, parked at the corner of East Main Street, south of the courthouse in Jackson, in the evening starts rolling backward and hits a manhole cover; that, in turn, causes the automobile to crash into the front of the public library; the car is wedged in one of the plate glass windows and tears the entire front out of the library.

1923

A $280,000 bond issue to construct a new centrally-located school building in Cape Girardeau and to build additions to two public schools will be submitted to voters late in November; the Board of Education has yet to determine the exact date for the special election; crowded conditions in the schools and the need for a centrally-located school structure to accommodate the fast-growing West End residence section are the reasons for the proposed new bond issue.

Recommendation that a new church be erected on a lot owned by the congregation on North Pacific Street, north of Broadway, is contained in a resolution adopted by the joint board of elders and deacons of the Cape Girardeau Presbyterian Church, calling for a meeting of the congregation to consider the proposal Nov. 18; the joint board also adopted a resolution ordering the sale of the Presbyterian manse occupied by the Rev. C.H. Morton, pastor, at 624 Merriwether St.; it was indicated that a home for the pastor will be included in the building program.

-- Sharon K. Sanders