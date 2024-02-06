Out of the past: Oct. 30

Cape Girardeau's downtown merchants and property owners have pledged to raise $1 million for the River Campus project; Downtown Merchants Association members, residential property owners in the downtown area and a number of related organizations have promised to raise the money.
C. Woodrow "Woody" Rushing this week received the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club's 1998 Rush Limbaugh Sr. Award; the annual award recognizes a Rotarian for outstanding service and for embodying the principles of Rotary; Rushing, now retired, had a long career as a river captain and is an expert on river transportation.
A Deep South priest has been named the new bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau; the appointment of the Rt. Rev. Monsignor Bernard F. Law by Pope Paul VI is announced in Washington, D.C., by Archbishop Jean Jadol, apostolic delegate to the United States; Law will succeed the Most Rev. William W. Baum, who became archbishop of the Diocese of Washington, D.C., in May.
Three evaluators from the Missouri Elementary and Secondary Title III Advisory Council have applauded the trimester-modular scheduling program at Cape Girardeau Central High School; the evaluators wrote in their report: "The entire school district is to be commended for undertaking an innovative project of this nature..."
A mile long parade in the morning is witnessed by hundreds of Girardeans and visitors who line Broadway, as it heralds the opening of the final day's program celebrating State College's Diamond Jubilee; the parade requires 40 minutes to pass and contains 43 major floats, along with an array of area bands, as well as the State College band; the major event this evening will be the formal 75th anniversary ceremony at the college auditorium; guest speaker at the event is Dr. Arthur Conway Ivy, distinguished graduate of the college and vice president of the University of Illinois.
A car owned by Louis Borchers of Gordonville, parked at the corner of East Main Street, south of the courthouse in Jackson, in the evening starts rolling backward and hits a manhole cover; that, in turn, causes the automobile to crash into the front of the public library; the car is wedged in one of the plate glass windows and tears the entire front out of the library.
A $280,000 bond issue to construct a new centrally-located school building in Cape Girardeau and to build additions to two public schools will be submitted to voters late in November; the Board of Education has yet to determine the exact date for the special election; crowded conditions in the schools and the need for a centrally-located school structure to accommodate the fast-growing West End residence section are the reasons for the proposed new bond issue.
Recommendation that a new church be erected on a lot owned by the congregation on North Pacific Street, north of Broadway, is contained in a resolution adopted by the joint board of elders and deacons of the Cape Girardeau Presbyterian Church, calling for a meeting of the congregation to consider the proposal Nov. 18; the joint board also adopted a resolution ordering the sale of the Presbyterian manse occupied by the Rev. C.H. Morton, pastor, at 624 Merriwether St.; it was indicated that a home for the pastor will be included in the building program.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
