Out of the past: Oct. 30

Last night's march route was only from Academic Hall to the corner and back, but the participants said they made their point: Women shouldn't have to be afraid of the dark; about 25 people gathered for Take Back the Night events at Southeast Missouri State University; after role-playing on dealing with sexual assault, they gathered to begin their protest; a driving rain threatened to end the march, but the mostly female group decided to attempt a short walk; holding a huge Take Back the Night banner, they climbed down the steps of Academic Hall and returned a few minutes later, their clothes dripping.
What was thought to be a boom in residential housing construction appears to be a trend instead, says Jackson City Administrator Steve Wilson; although growth has been steady for the past 10 years, this is the fourth year of exceptional growth; there have been more than 300 homes built in Jackson during the last two and one-half years; more than 65 permits were issued through the first six months of 1996, more per capita than in Cape Girardeau.
The strength of Cape Girardeau Zone 3 of the Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop E area will rise to 11 Monday with the assignment of two new men who recently completed six months training at the new Highway Patrol Academy; the new men are John C. Norman of Senath, assigned to Jackson, and Terry D. Gates of Hartville, assigned to Perryville.
General Sign Co., which two years ago was acquired by Society Brand Industries of St. Louis, is again locally owned; Lon Maxey, founder of the firm, which has expanded its services nationwide, has reacquired the business.
The Retail Merchants Association, under a plan adopted by members at a luncheon yesterday, will be broken up into classification groups by businesses in a move to eliminate unwieldy operation; those classifications include auto supply and electric appliance shops, filling stations, furniture stores, garages, grocery stores, hardware stores, specialty shops and variety stores; members of each classification would hold their own meetings and elect chairmen to represent them; the chairmen would, in turn, meet together to work out policies for the entire group.
Police aren't in too good humor, with some youngsters violating the rules and carrying on Halloween pranksterism last night; some signs were removed and placed on Bloomfield Road, endangering those who use the streets; such behavior will be dealt with firmly, police say.
A 50- to 75-voice choir, with a number of musical instruments, enlivens the Rev. Burke Culpepper revival meeting, which begins at Centenary Methodist Church; singer John U. Robinson, who has been with the evangelist since 1915, except for a brief period in 1918, serves as director of the choir.
Luther Little of Cape Girardeau is in the county jail at Jackson facing a prison term of 42 years following his conviction last night by a circuit court jury of the murder of Cape Girardeau night patrolman Willis Martin; the jury fixed his sentence at 25 years in the state prison, convicting him on a second-degree murder charge; he must also serve 10 years for burglary and larceny and seven for robbery.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
