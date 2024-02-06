Out of the past: Oct. 30

1996

Last night's march route was only from Academic Hall to the corner and back, but the participants said they made their point: Women shouldn't have to be afraid of the dark; about 25 people gathered for Take Back the Night events at Southeast Missouri State University; after role-playing on dealing with sexual assault, they gathered to begin their protest; a driving rain threatened to end the march, but the mostly female group decided to attempt a short walk; holding a huge Take Back the Night banner, they climbed down the steps of Academic Hall and returned a few minutes later, their clothes dripping.

What was thought to be a boom in residential housing construction appears to be a trend instead, says Jackson City Administrator Steve Wilson; although growth has been steady for the past 10 years, this is the fourth year of exceptional growth; there have been more than 300 homes built in Jackson during the last two and one-half years; more than 65 permits were issued through the first six months of 1996, more per capita than in Cape Girardeau.

1971

The strength of Cape Girardeau Zone 3 of the Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop E area will rise to 11 Monday with the assignment of two new men who recently completed six months training at the new Highway Patrol Academy; the new men are John C. Norman of Senath, assigned to Jackson, and Terry D. Gates of Hartville, assigned to Perryville.

General Sign Co., which two years ago was acquired by Society Brand Industries of St. Louis, is again locally owned; Lon Maxey, founder of the firm, which has expanded its services nationwide, has reacquired the business.