Out of the past: Oct. 30

1995

Sen. Peter Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau, of the 27th Senatorial District, is recipient of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce's Spirit of Enterprise Award; Kinder accepted the award recently during the chamber's 23rd annual Legislative Action Seminar at Lake of the Ozarks.

The recent relocation of the Daughters of the Confederacy memorial from Morgan Oak Street to Common Pleas Courthouse Park raises the number of commemorative markers surrounding the historic courthouse to 11; like the newest addition, most of the monuments are located on the Lorimier Street side of the property.

1970

The several thousand people who will line both sides of Broadway tomorrow morning for the annual Homecoming parade of State College will be treated to an extravaganza of marching bands, artistic floats and pretty girls; theme of this year's parade from Capaha Park to Main Street is "Stargazer '70."

Muriel L. McArthur has been named new executive director of the Otahki Girl Scout Council; she will lead scouting activities in a 13-county council area in Southern Missouri and Illinois; McArthur comes here from Nebraska.