Out of the past: Oct. 30

Sen. Peter Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau, of the 27th Senatorial District, is recipient of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce's Spirit of Enterprise Award; Kinder accepted the award recently during the chamber's 23rd annual Legislative Action Seminar at Lake of the Ozarks.
The recent relocation of the Daughters of the Confederacy memorial from Morgan Oak Street to Common Pleas Courthouse Park raises the number of commemorative markers surrounding the historic courthouse to 11; like the newest addition, most of the monuments are located on the Lorimier Street side of the property.
The several thousand people who will line both sides of Broadway tomorrow morning for the annual Homecoming parade of State College will be treated to an extravaganza of marching bands, artistic floats and pretty girls; theme of this year's parade from Capaha Park to Main Street is "Stargazer '70."
Muriel L. McArthur has been named new executive director of the Otahki Girl Scout Council; she will lead scouting activities in a 13-county council area in Southern Missouri and Illinois; McArthur comes here from Nebraska.
Cape Girardeau oversubscribed its quota of war bonds yesterday in a concentrated, six-hour drive, pledging $506,666.30 in Victory Bonds to top its goal of $467,000; it was the fifth consecutive time the voluntary pledge system has been followed, and the fifth time the assigned goal has been surpassed.
Plans are being made for a special campaign for funds to provide for the construction of the Salvation Army's new citadel at the southeast corner of Lorimier and William streets and for the annual Home Service budget; the Jaycees will be in charge of solicitation for the campaign for $40,000.
C.R. Bramblet, president and manager of First National Bank, resigns his position, and Clyde D. Harris of Mounds, Illinois, a young man of splendid financial training, is elected vice president and manager to succeed him; George A. Bell is elected president.
Shurtleff College football team, playing a dashing, shifty game, defeated the Cape Girardeau Teachers College eleven at Fairground Park yesterday afternoon before a large crowd, 13-0; the inability of the teachers to stop the onslaughts of the visitors and break up a perfect shift play lost for them what is considered the most important game of the local gridiron season.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
