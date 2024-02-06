Out of the past: Oct. 30

Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority has purchased a 5.8-mile railroad line for $300,000 from Union Pacific; the line stretches from the Thebes, Illinois, bridge north through Scott City to the port and into Cape Girardeau; it will give the port access to Burlington Northern, Southern Pacific and Union Pacific railroads.
The Willie O'Howell Education Building at First Free Will Baptist Church, 2919 Kage Road, is dedicated in the morning; the new building is named in memory of a senior deacon at the church.
Workers at Superior Electric Products Corp. on Nash Road return to their jobs in the morning after a temporary restraining order was issued late yesterday in Common Pleas Court prohibiting the picketing which has kept the plant from operating the past two days; a Nov. 5 hearing date has been set by Judge W. Osler Statler on the company's application for a temporary injunction.
A bid call has been issued by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education for a classroom addition to Alma Schrader Elementary School on Randol Avenue; the addition, to be built onto the east end of the present kindergarten classroom, will provide an additional 1,100 square feet of floor space.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Friends here have been advised by Mr. and Mrs. George DeLisle of Jefferson City, formerly of New Madrid, Missouri, their son, Pvt. George Glenn DeLisle, 34, a former Chaffee druggist, was killed in action Oct. 10 in Holland; he had been in service only seven months, spending his first 17 weeks at a camp in Texas, then going to Fort Meade, Maryland, before being sent to England.
A downtown parade is followed by an address at State College auditorium by Iowa Gov. Bourke B. Hickenlooper, features of a district Republican rally here; Hickenlooper will remain overnight at the Hotel Marquette, before flying back to Clinton, Iowa, tomorrow morning.
Several fellows stole new wardrobes for themselves overnight; when Morris Bohnsack opens his store at 6 a.m., he finds the back door ajar; he then discovers 15 suits, four dozen silk shirts, two fine overcoats, three hand grips, 15 dozen men's silk handkerchiefs, two rain coats and four hats are missing; he figures his monetary loss at between $1,000 and $1,200.
The Mississippi River here has about reached it crest, according to Irvin Albert, in charge of the gauge here; the rise caused by the heavy rains north of here has brought the river to 22.9 feet this morning, a 4-foot rise overnight.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
