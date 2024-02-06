Out of the past: Oct. 30

1994

Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority has purchased a 5.8-mile railroad line for $300,000 from Union Pacific; the line stretches from the Thebes, Illinois, bridge north through Scott City to the port and into Cape Girardeau; it will give the port access to Burlington Northern, Southern Pacific and Union Pacific railroads.

The Willie O'Howell Education Building at First Free Will Baptist Church, 2919 Kage Road, is dedicated in the morning; the new building is named in memory of a senior deacon at the church.

1969

Workers at Superior Electric Products Corp. on Nash Road return to their jobs in the morning after a temporary restraining order was issued late yesterday in Common Pleas Court prohibiting the picketing which has kept the plant from operating the past two days; a Nov. 5 hearing date has been set by Judge W. Osler Statler on the company's application for a temporary injunction.

A bid call has been issued by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education for a classroom addition to Alma Schrader Elementary School on Randol Avenue; the addition, to be built onto the east end of the present kindergarten classroom, will provide an additional 1,100 square feet of floor space.