Out of the past: Oct. 30

1993

Honoring their contributions to the arts in Cape Girardeau, Jan and Bill Chamberlain of Cape Girardeau were named winners of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award last night.

The way has been cleared for construction of a Red Lobster restaurant in Cape Girardeau; sale of the site, in front of the Victorian Inn on Route K between Interstate 55 and Silver Springs Road, has been finalized, and construction could start as soon as December.

1968

The Cape County Health Council, composed of representatives of various health agencies in the county and the medical profession, plans to petition the County Court next spring for a mill tax to support a county health unit; Cape Girardeau, Stoddard and St. Francis counties are the only counties in Southeast Missouri without a health unit or county health services.

An $8,000 grant to the Missouri State Park Board for acquisition of 16 acres of land adjoining the Trail of Tears State Park has been approved by the U.S. Bureau of Outdoor Recreation, Department of Labor; the funds will enable expansion of the campground facilities at the park.