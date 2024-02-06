Out of the past: Oct. 30

Honoring their contributions to the arts in Cape Girardeau, Jan and Bill Chamberlain of Cape Girardeau were named winners of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award last night.
The way has been cleared for construction of a Red Lobster restaurant in Cape Girardeau; sale of the site, in front of the Victorian Inn on Route K between Interstate 55 and Silver Springs Road, has been finalized, and construction could start as soon as December.
The Cape County Health Council, composed of representatives of various health agencies in the county and the medical profession, plans to petition the County Court next spring for a mill tax to support a county health unit; Cape Girardeau, Stoddard and St. Francis counties are the only counties in Southeast Missouri without a health unit or county health services.
An $8,000 grant to the Missouri State Park Board for acquisition of 16 acres of land adjoining the Trail of Tears State Park has been approved by the U.S. Bureau of Outdoor Recreation, Department of Labor; the funds will enable expansion of the campground facilities at the park.
Peace officers are hardly ready to "put that pistol down," but they are finding that, with both whiskey and beer less plentiful, their duties are falling off; police estimate the calls and arrests of various kinds are off 30 percent compared with the days of free-flowing whiskey and beer.
Cape Girardeau sportsmen are doing their part in the wildlife program by purchasing $1 duck shooting stamps, the post office reporting that 274 stamps already have been bought; while hunting conditions are fairly good and there have been reports of geese and ducks killed, ammunition remains scarce, with virtually none to be found in local stores.
Cynthia Ivy, who for 10 years has been the matron, mother-confessor, mother-advisor, and in fact everything a good woman can be to a family of boys at Albert Hall, finds herself, in a way, "laid on the shelf" through the exigencies of war; since Albert Hall has been turned into a barracks for the Student Army Training Corps, Ivy can no longer "mother" the boys, so she is all packed and ready to leave.
There are 14 new cases of Spanish influenza in Cape Girardeau, which is a considerably larger number than have been reported in the past few days; at Jackson, influenza and its companion, pneumonia, claimed the lives of two more residents, Oliver Ruppel, 35, and Ruby Beattie, 21.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
