Out of the past: Oct. 3

1998

Local physicians want more of a voice in the proposed merger of Cape Girardeau's two hospitals; members of the Cape Girardeau County Area Medical Society voted Thursday night to elect a seven-physician negotiating team to meet with hospital officials and business leaders; if the merger between Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital goes through, a new governing board would include three physicians; however, members of the society want at least four doctors on the board and want input into specifics of the merger structure.

Leland "Freck" Shivelbine, a supporter of music in the region for more than 50 years, is the 1998 recipient of the Otto Dingeldein Award, given annually by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

1973

Signs on Interstate 55 designating the exit to take for Southeast Missouri State University and other supplementary signs marking the route through Cape Girardeau will be placed by the State Highway Department before the university's Homecoming weekend; Robert C. Hunter, chief engineer, says temporary signs made of plywood will be erected at the Gordonville (Route K-William Street) exit before Oct. 12-13; Rep. C.F. Cline, D-Sikeston, a member of the House Roads and Highways Committee, had been urging the department since July to erect the signs, as has The Southeast Missourian in editorials.

A freelance sculptor who works at Marble Hill, Missouri, when not traveling around the country on assignment, will be an artist-in-residence at Southeast Missouri State University as part of its centennial observance; Tom Runnels will begin his stint at SEMO tomorrow and will remain on campus through Oct. 13, Centennial Homecoming Day.