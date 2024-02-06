Out of the past: Oct. 3

Local physicians want more of a voice in the proposed merger of Cape Girardeau's two hospitals; members of the Cape Girardeau County Area Medical Society voted Thursday night to elect a seven-physician negotiating team to meet with hospital officials and business leaders; if the merger between Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital goes through, a new governing board would include three physicians; however, members of the society want at least four doctors on the board and want input into specifics of the merger structure.
Leland "Freck" Shivelbine, a supporter of music in the region for more than 50 years, is the 1998 recipient of the Otto Dingeldein Award, given annually by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.
Signs on Interstate 55 designating the exit to take for Southeast Missouri State University and other supplementary signs marking the route through Cape Girardeau will be placed by the State Highway Department before the university's Homecoming weekend; Robert C. Hunter, chief engineer, says temporary signs made of plywood will be erected at the Gordonville (Route K-William Street) exit before Oct. 12-13; Rep. C.F. Cline, D-Sikeston, a member of the House Roads and Highways Committee, had been urging the department since July to erect the signs, as has The Southeast Missourian in editorials.
A freelance sculptor who works at Marble Hill, Missouri, when not traveling around the country on assignment, will be an artist-in-residence at Southeast Missouri State University as part of its centennial observance; Tom Runnels will begin his stint at SEMO tomorrow and will remain on campus through Oct. 13, Centennial Homecoming Day.
The congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church at Friedheim celebrates its centennial at two services, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon; among speakers at the all-day observance, which includes a basket dinner, is the Rev. G. Meyr of Random Lake, Wisconsin, whose father was a former pastor of Trinity and was a classmate of the present pastor; an anniversary booklet is available for purchase as a memento of the church's history.
More than 350 women of Southeast Missouri and northwest Arkansas are expected to attend the Fall Rally of the Altenburg-Cape Girardeau Zone of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League on Wednesday at Hanover Lutheran Church; guest speaker will be Mrs. Peter Ranft of St. Louis, president of the St. Louis Zone.
Options on a tract of land on Benton Street, immediately west of Cape Girardeau Central High School, and on two lots adjoining Jefferson School on the south have been obtained by the board of education to be used in the building program for the public schools; the nine lots on Benton Street, almost an entire block, were secured by a board representative for the location of a new junior high school.
Increase in rates of 15% for telephone service to the St. Charles and Idan-Ha hotels is asked by the Cape Girardeau Bell Telephone Co., presenting its case in the morning before the Missouri Public Service Commission in the council chamber of Common Pleas Courthouse; under the plan, the St. Charles would pay approximately $33.87 monthly for the privilege of using the switchboard, wall telephones and other equipment of the company; the Idan-Ha, under the new schedule, would pay approximately $39.37.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
