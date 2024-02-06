Out of the past: Oct. 3

Dennis Marchi, chairman of the board of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, presented the 1996 Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Commitment to Excellence Award to Ron Dirnberger, plant manager of Thorngate Limited, last night at the Industrial Appreciation Dinner at the Show Me Center; the Industry of the Year was brought to Cape Girardeau by the late Frank Adams in 1973.
At St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau last night, the pastor, the Rev. Milton Ryan, and associate pastor, the Rev. Joe Williams, anointed nearly 100 animals in the church's annual pet blessing; students of Notre Dame High School brought bags of dog and cat food, kitty litter and newspapers to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
Hanover Lutheran Church continues it year-long celebration of its 125th anniversary; the Rev. Ellis T. Rottman, pastor, speaks in the morning, and the Rev. Oscar A. Gerken, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, speaks in the afternoon; a basket dinner is served at noon in the parish hall; pastors and congregations in the Cape Girardeau Circuit have been invited, with those participating wearing the dress of the 1800s.
The new educational building at Caney Fork Baptist Church in Oak Ridge is dedicated in an afternoon service; the guest speaker is the Rev. G.D. Parrack, superintendent of missions for the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association; pastor is the Rev. Harley Statler.
There's trouble again in the 61-year-old clock in the 145-foot Trinity Lutheran Church steeple, with the mechanism again failing to work; the clock went back into service only last week after being idle for months due to the breaking of vital parts.
A political convention atmosphere reigns at State College as nearly 1,300 students plunge eagerly into the business of electing class officers and student body president; the campus and college buildings, Academic Hall in particular, look like a big caucus site with circus trimmings, as hundreds of placards and signs of every description appeal to students to elect candidates of various groups.
Dr. George H. Reavis, formerly Cape Girardeau superintendent of schools and later assistant state superintendent of schools in Missouri, has resigned as assistant state superintendent of schools of Maryland to accept a position as the dean of the School of Education of the University of Pittsburg.
KENNETT, Mo. -- Bishop W.B. Murrah reads the list of assignments for St. Louis Conference, Methodist Church, South, before adjourning the conference; the Rev. E.H. Orear is returned to Centenary in Cape Girardeau, and the Revs. S.M. Robinson and H.P. Crowe, presiding elders, will exchange districts; the Rev. F.M. Love is sent to Third Church in Cape Girardeau from Oran, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
