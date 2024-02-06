Out of the past: Oct. 3

1996

Dennis Marchi, chairman of the board of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, presented the 1996 Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Commitment to Excellence Award to Ron Dirnberger, plant manager of Thorngate Limited, last night at the Industrial Appreciation Dinner at the Show Me Center; the Industry of the Year was brought to Cape Girardeau by the late Frank Adams in 1973.

At St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau last night, the pastor, the Rev. Milton Ryan, and associate pastor, the Rev. Joe Williams, anointed nearly 100 animals in the church's annual pet blessing; students of Notre Dame High School brought bags of dog and cat food, kitty litter and newspapers to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

1971

Hanover Lutheran Church continues it year-long celebration of its 125th anniversary; the Rev. Ellis T. Rottman, pastor, speaks in the morning, and the Rev. Oscar A. Gerken, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, speaks in the afternoon; a basket dinner is served at noon in the parish hall; pastors and congregations in the Cape Girardeau Circuit have been invited, with those participating wearing the dress of the 1800s.

The new educational building at Caney Fork Baptist Church in Oak Ridge is dedicated in an afternoon service; the guest speaker is the Rev. G.D. Parrack, superintendent of missions for the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association; pastor is the Rev. Harley Statler.