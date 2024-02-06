All sections
RecordsOctober 3, 2019

Out of the past: Oct. 3

1994

1994

Boyd Gaming Corp.'s plans for its Cape Girardeau riverboat gambling casino are in limbo; nothing can move forward until after the November election, when Missouri voters will decide whether to allow slot machines on riverboat casinos.

Maggie Schuch, nurse manager of the Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit at Southeast Hospital, has received the 1994 Critical Care Nurse of the Year award presented by the Southeast Missouri Chapter of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.

1969

ST. MARY, Mo. -- A Southeast Missourian reporter was barred from a St. Mary City Council meeting last night by police chief Virgil Vinson, who said he had been informed by city attorney Francis Toohey the meeting was private; the meeting had been called to consider passage of amendments to the ordinance governing traffic enforcement and the operation of the police force.

A break-in at Scott City post office during the early morning hours nets an estimated $5,000 in stamps, cash and blank postal money orders; the thieves gain entrance by forcing open a double metal door at the rear of the building and then do "a crude job of peeling open the safe," according to Scott County Sheriff John Dennis.

1944

In recognition of The Southeast Missourian's 40 years in business, an open house is held at its Broadway office building; the publishers exhibit for the first time a series of mural paintings they commissioned, illustrating the statement "Cape Girardeau is a good place in which to live and grow"; Ary Marbain, a distinguished artist of St. Louis, opened a studio in The Missourian Building in May to execute the artwork, completing it late Saturday evening.

Dean Frank L. Mott, head of the School of Journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia, expresses his opinion in an interview in The Missourian offices if peace is to be guaranteed following the end of this war, one of the clauses in the peace treaties will be freedom of the press throughout the world.

1919

As a result of a meeting of the Commercial Club last night, a committee was appointed to ascertain the sentiment of residents of every township in the county on the subject of voting a bond issue for road building; members of the committee are W.B. Schaefer, Dr. H.L. Cunningham, C.A. Vandivort, George Ivins, R.E.L. Lamkin and E.H. Hart.

Rebecca Frissell is visiting at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Houck, for a few weeks, while her husband, Maj. Pat Frissell, is engaged in the aerial races scheduled for next week; the flight will be from Mineola, New York, to San Francisco.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

