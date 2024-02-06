Out of the past: Oct. 3

1994

Boyd Gaming Corp.'s plans for its Cape Girardeau riverboat gambling casino are in limbo; nothing can move forward until after the November election, when Missouri voters will decide whether to allow slot machines on riverboat casinos.

Maggie Schuch, nurse manager of the Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit at Southeast Hospital, has received the 1994 Critical Care Nurse of the Year award presented by the Southeast Missouri Chapter of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.

1969

ST. MARY, Mo. -- A Southeast Missourian reporter was barred from a St. Mary City Council meeting last night by police chief Virgil Vinson, who said he had been informed by city attorney Francis Toohey the meeting was private; the meeting had been called to consider passage of amendments to the ordinance governing traffic enforcement and the operation of the police force.

A break-in at Scott City post office during the early morning hours nets an estimated $5,000 in stamps, cash and blank postal money orders; the thieves gain entrance by forcing open a double metal door at the rear of the building and then do "a crude job of peeling open the safe," according to Scott County Sheriff John Dennis.