Out of the past: Oct. 3

The new sanctuary and education facility at St. Mark Lutheran Church is dedicated following the morning worship service; the new sanctuary includes a granite altar and baptismal font of bronze and granite, a five-rank pipe organ, a crucifix modeled from the San Damiano Church built by St. Francis of Assisi, and colorful stained glass windows.
The Rev. Fred Brugard is installed as the new pastor of Faith Evangelical Free Church of Cape Girardeau; he and his family recently moved here from Southwest Colorado, where he was pastoring a Bible church.
Maryland Gov. Spiro T. Agnew, speaking at Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center shortly after noon, takes cuts at Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and third party candidate George C. Wallace and speaks in defense of the nation's young people; a crowd estimated to be 3,000, many carrying posters, gather on the parking lot of the shopping center to hear the Republican vice presidential candidate.
The new Florsheim Shoe Co. plant at South West End Boulevard and Highway 74 is the picture of progress, made possible by favorable weather conditions; first of the fabricated steel siding is being put in place on the building's west side and most of the structural steel work will be completed by this weekend.
Having finished a major remodeling and redecorating program, worship services are moved back to the main auditorium of Centenary Methodist Church; services had been conducted for several weeks at the Little Theater at Kent Library and at the auditorium of the church's education building.
The Rev. Arno H. Franke is installed in the evening as pastor of Christ Evangelical Church in Cape Girardeau; the service is conducted by professor Herbert H. Wernecke of Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Groves, Missouri.
Sen. J.A. Reed will probably have to take a rest cure after the avalanche of spoken and written material that has flooded his office since his speech in the Senate to the effect that 90 percent of Missouri women don't want suffrage; the Cape Girardeau Suffrage League is just as indignant as every other league in the state; members of the local league send the senator a strongly-worded telegram of protest.
R.W. Frissell, commissioner and superintendent of public safety, asks Cape Girardeau's physicians, as well as undertakers, to safeguard city residents against Spanish influenza; Springfield, Missouri, is said to have 2,000 cases of Spanish influenza; the public schools, Drury College and the State Normal School there have been ordered closed by the board of health.
-- Sharon K. Sanders