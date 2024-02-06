Out of the past: Oct. 3

1993

The new sanctuary and education facility at St. Mark Lutheran Church is dedicated following the morning worship service; the new sanctuary includes a granite altar and baptismal font of bronze and granite, a five-rank pipe organ, a crucifix modeled from the San Damiano Church built by St. Francis of Assisi, and colorful stained glass windows.

The Rev. Fred Brugard is installed as the new pastor of Faith Evangelical Free Church of Cape Girardeau; he and his family recently moved here from Southwest Colorado, where he was pastoring a Bible church.

1968

Maryland Gov. Spiro T. Agnew, speaking at Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center shortly after noon, takes cuts at Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and third party candidate George C. Wallace and speaks in defense of the nation's young people; a crowd estimated to be 3,000, many carrying posters, gather on the parking lot of the shopping center to hear the Republican vice presidential candidate.

The new Florsheim Shoe Co. plant at South West End Boulevard and Highway 74 is the picture of progress, made possible by favorable weather conditions; first of the fabricated steel siding is being put in place on the building's west side and most of the structural steel work will be completed by this weekend.