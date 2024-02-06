Out of the past: Oct. 29

1998

On Monday, Cape Girardeau's two hospitals begin a joint venture aimed at improving care for patients without a local doctor; Dr. Matt Shepard has been hired jointly by Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center as a hospitalist; he will be joined within a month by Dr. Teena Sharrock.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Charlton Heston, star of "Ben Hur" and "The Ten Commandments", stumped for Republican candidates Christopher "Kit" Bond and Jo Ann Emerson here yesterday; he was the key speaker at a "Preserving Our Heritage Rally" at Three Rivers Community College, a joint fund-raiser for the GOP and the National Rifle Association; but Heston emphasized he was attending the rally as a private citizen, not in his formal capacity as national chairman of the NRA.

1973

The driver of a flatbed truck that crashed on Interstate 55 near Morehouse, Missouri, Aug. 1 killing 10 of 47 Mexican farm workers he was unlawfully transporting, is sentenced to 18 months in the custody of the U.S. attorney general; Judge James H. Meridith sentences the Orange Grove, Texas, man during the opening day of the fall term of Federal District Court in Cape Girardeau.

John W. Popp, 68, a long-time Cape Girardeau Realtor and businessman, died yesterday at a local hospital after an illness of three months; Popp, a former cashier at Sturdivant Bank, was with Popp and Springer Insurance and Realty Co. 35 years, and in the early 1960s formed the John W. Popp Insurance and Real Estate Co.; he was also one of the developers of the Town Plaza Shopping Center and was a partner with his sister, Alma Younghouse, in the Plaza Way shopping area.