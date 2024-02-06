Out of the past: Oct. 29

1995

The third annual Reformation Fest is held in the afternoon at Old Hanover Lutheran Church; Dr. Charles T. Knippel, professor emeritus of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, is guest preacher; hymns are played on the old-fashioned reed pump organ in the church; Old Hanover School, a museum of Lutheranism, is open after the service, and a coffee and punch reception also follows the service.

Some 600 members of Beta Sigma Phi converged on Cape Girardeau this weekend to share old memories and make new ones during the sorority's state convention; Walter W. "Bill" Ross III, son of sorority's founder and president of the Beta Sigma Phi's International Council, said he was impressed by the turnout; convention co-chairs were Judie Herbst and Carole Calvin; the sorority last held its statewide convention in Cape Girardeau in 1985.

1970

Four Jackson kindergarten pupils, going home after morning classes, are shaken up but believed not seriously injured in the afternoon, when the school bus in which they are riding collides with a car on Highway 72 at Lakeview Acres west of Jackson.

The old Cahoon building at the southwest corner of Broadway and Spanish Street has been purchased by James A. Ashcraft and James T. Nix; the three-story brick structure has been owned since 1966 by Clyde Pearce Jr., of McClure, Illinois; currently, the building is occupied by the Schrader photographic studio and a number of apartment units.