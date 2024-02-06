Out of the past: Oct. 29

The third annual Reformation Fest is held in the afternoon at Old Hanover Lutheran Church; Dr. Charles T. Knippel, professor emeritus of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, is guest preacher; hymns are played on the old-fashioned reed pump organ in the church; Old Hanover School, a museum of Lutheranism, is open after the service, and a coffee and punch reception also follows the service.
Some 600 members of Beta Sigma Phi converged on Cape Girardeau this weekend to share old memories and make new ones during the sorority's state convention; Walter W. "Bill" Ross III, son of sorority's founder and president of the Beta Sigma Phi's International Council, said he was impressed by the turnout; convention co-chairs were Judie Herbst and Carole Calvin; the sorority last held its statewide convention in Cape Girardeau in 1985.
Four Jackson kindergarten pupils, going home after morning classes, are shaken up but believed not seriously injured in the afternoon, when the school bus in which they are riding collides with a car on Highway 72 at Lakeview Acres west of Jackson.
The old Cahoon building at the southwest corner of Broadway and Spanish Street has been purchased by James A. Ashcraft and James T. Nix; the three-story brick structure has been owned since 1966 by Clyde Pearce Jr., of McClure, Illinois; currently, the building is occupied by the Schrader photographic studio and a number of apartment units.
For a final view of the USS LST 175, 6,008 persons went aboard the craft at the foot of Themis Street yesterday, bringing to 15,789 the number to inspect the vessel in the four days it was tied up here in observance of Navy Day; Lt. Justin W. Winney, the commanding officer, expressed deep appreciation of the interest shown in the ship, and declared the number visiting the LST exceeded expectations.
An attempt at safe cracking at the Crescent Cleaners building, 132 S. Sprigg St., late Saturday night netted the burglars nothing; the attempt was a laborious one, and the burglars probably spent considerable time getting into the building and attempting to open the 500-pound strongbox; it contained virtually no money.
The fine suburban home of Wilson Cramer, just outside Jackson on the Cape Girardeau, burns in the early afternoon, the structure being enveloped in flames; the fire department doesn't go to the blaze, as there is no water connection there; many citizens, however, got to offer aid.
About 1,000 teachers are in attendance at the annual meeting here of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association; the actual work of the meeting starts in the morning with a general session in the auditorium at Academic Hall.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.