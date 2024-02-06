Out of the past: Oct. 29

1993

Starting Nov. 8, Southeast Missouri State University students can let their fingers do the walking to enroll in classes; students will be able to register by telephone, thanks to a new computer system installed in Academic Hall; the system will also allow students to add and drop classes.

Members of a committee appointed by the county commission to implement a 911 emergency telephone service in Cape Girardeau County meet in the morning and agree everything is in place to make the system operational Tuesday.

1968

The move into the new Federal Building at Broadway and Fountain Street will be made Thursday night and the first dedication ceremony held Friday afternoon with Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, U.S. Sen. Stuart Symington and U.S. Rep. Paul Ce. Jones participating.

A meeting of prospective clerks and judges of the polls for the general election Monday was highlighted by a discussion on whether a woman can serve in the ballot-counting room at the polls representing political parties other than the two major parties, or whether the representative must be a man.