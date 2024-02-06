Out of the past: Oct. 29

Starting Nov. 8, Southeast Missouri State University students can let their fingers do the walking to enroll in classes; students will be able to register by telephone, thanks to a new computer system installed in Academic Hall; the system will also allow students to add and drop classes.
Members of a committee appointed by the county commission to implement a 911 emergency telephone service in Cape Girardeau County meet in the morning and agree everything is in place to make the system operational Tuesday.
The move into the new Federal Building at Broadway and Fountain Street will be made Thursday night and the first dedication ceremony held Friday afternoon with Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, U.S. Sen. Stuart Symington and U.S. Rep. Paul Ce. Jones participating.
A meeting of prospective clerks and judges of the polls for the general election Monday was highlighted by a discussion on whether a woman can serve in the ballot-counting room at the polls representing political parties other than the two major parties, or whether the representative must be a man.
Officials and guards at the two airfields here and at those elsewhere in the district are on the lookout for two escaped German prisoners of war, who are believed to be in Western Kentucky or Southeast Missouri, and who reportedly will attempt to steal a plane in which to make good their escape; the prisoners, one a pilot and the other a paratrooper, escaped yesterday from a war prisoner camp at Morganfield, Kentucky.
Three of the five mutual fire insurance companies in this county were represented at a meeting yesterday at the courthouse in Jackson, called by H.R. Meier, president of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce; the meeting was called to discuss whether a rural firefighting unit could be established in the county and an engine purchased for that purpose.
City Commissioner R.W. Frissell, superintendent of public safety, says a quarantine has been placed on Leming Hall at the Normal School; it will be enforced to the letter in an effort to contain an outbreak of Spanish influenza there.
The office of the Bell Telephone Co. of this city was bowed in grief Monday afternoon when a message was received announcing the death of Charles Reed, a former lineman of the company and a most popular young man; Reed died Oct. 3 aboard a transport while on the way to Europe, being the victim of Spanish influenza, the dread disease that has claimed so many soldiers and civilians in this country and abroad in the past few months.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.