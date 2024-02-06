Out of the past: Oct. 29

Missouri Baptists hope voters will sink November ballot issues that would legalize riverboat and simulcast gambling in the state; delegates at the Missouri Baptist Convention, meeting at the Show Me Center, yesterday approved a resolution opposing Proposition A and Amendment 3.
A survey of county voters, conducted by the Southeast Missourian, shows Republican candidates in races for president, governor, U.S. Senate and state Senate should carry Cape Girardeau County; in addition, voters indicate an overwhelming preference to reject county zoning and approve term limits; the statewide riverboat gambling issue appears to be a toss-up in the county.
A Reformation anniversary hymn festival is held in the evening at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, marking the 450th anniversary of the Reformation; participating in the service are the Good Shepherd Choir, soloists Virginia Boren and William Suedekum, JoAnn Bock and Harold Meyer singing a duet, organist Carolyn Fiedler, flutists Susan Haertling and Kris Alyea, and Jerry Ford on trumpet.
ALTENBURG, Mo. -- The Trinity Lutheran Church of Altenburg observes its church building's centennial with special services beginning today and ending Tuesday; the historic congregation was founded in 1839 as one of the original congregations of the Saxon Lutheran settlements in Perry County; the present church building was dedicated in 1867, the observance of the 350th anniversary of the Reformation.
All but two of the 24 main buildings at the new Army air field have been placed under construction, and work on those two is expected to start in a few days; work is yet to begin on the No. 4 hangar and on the flight-control building.
Three additional calls to the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board, all for white men, boosted the total number of selectees to be taken from the county in November to 219 men; others might still be called.
George Lush, athletic director and teacher of mathematics at Cape Girardeau Central High School last year, has joined the 23rd Engineers and leaves Cape Girardeau for Jefferson Barracks to join his company; for several months Lush has been connected with the Little River Drainage District doing inspection work.
A surprisingly large number of people, both white and black, assemble in the circuit court room of the Jackson courthouse in the morning to hear the farewell program for the 14 departing black soldiers; women are seen weeping, but there isn't such outward show of emotion as there was several weeks ago when the last contingent left.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
