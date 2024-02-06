Out of the past: Oct. 29

1992

Missouri Baptists hope voters will sink November ballot issues that would legalize riverboat and simulcast gambling in the state; delegates at the Missouri Baptist Convention, meeting at the Show Me Center, yesterday approved a resolution opposing Proposition A and Amendment 3.

A survey of county voters, conducted by the Southeast Missourian, shows Republican candidates in races for president, governor, U.S. Senate and state Senate should carry Cape Girardeau County; in addition, voters indicate an overwhelming preference to reject county zoning and approve term limits; the statewide riverboat gambling issue appears to be a toss-up in the county.

1967

A Reformation anniversary hymn festival is held in the evening at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, marking the 450th anniversary of the Reformation; participating in the service are the Good Shepherd Choir, soloists Virginia Boren and William Suedekum, JoAnn Bock and Harold Meyer singing a duet, organist Carolyn Fiedler, flutists Susan Haertling and Kris Alyea, and Jerry Ford on trumpet.

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- The Trinity Lutheran Church of Altenburg observes its church building's centennial with special services beginning today and ending Tuesday; the historic congregation was founded in 1839 as one of the original congregations of the Saxon Lutheran settlements in Perry County; the present church building was dedicated in 1867, the observance of the 350th anniversary of the Reformation.