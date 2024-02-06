Out of the past: Oct. 28

1995

A member of the Scott City Board of Education unexpectedly resigned from his position last month, saying, "I decided there weren't enough hours in the day"; the school board accepted Tom Anderson's resignation at last week's meeting.

A train engineer was slightly injured and a load of soybeans destroyed yesterday after a truck owned by B&J Trucking was hit by a Burlington-Northern train; the train was traveling north about 9:15 a.m. just past the cement plant when the tractor-trailer ran a stop sign at the intersection of the tracks and La Cruz Street, said the Burlington-Northern engineer involved in the accident; the train struck the rear part of truck driver Jim Lloyd's trailer, knocking it off the road and derailing the train; Burlington-Northern employees worked for hours clearing several yards of soybeans off the track and straightening the rails.

1970

In a move to provide expanded services to low-income residents, the board of directors of Cape Girardeau Civic Center, 1232 S. Ranney St., has requested the center be considered for federal funds allocated through the East Missouri Community Action Agency; the center, established in 1958, is hoping to establish a day care center, employ a full-time youth director to help provide recreational and personal development opportunities for adolescents and young adults, and engage in other programs to aid low-income residents.

Wesley R. Duperier of St. Louis has been named the new manager of the Kimbeland Country Club at Jackson; he will begin his new duties Jan. 1.