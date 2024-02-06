All sections
Records
October 28, 2020

Out of the past: Oct. 28

A member of the Scott City Board of Education unexpectedly resigned from his position last month, saying, "I decided there weren't enough hours in the day"; the school board accepted Tom Anderson's resignation at last week's meeting. A train engineer was slightly injured and a load of soybeans destroyed yesterday after a truck owned by B&J Trucking was hit by a Burlington-Northern train; the train was traveling north about 9:15 a.m. ...

1995

A member of the Scott City Board of Education unexpectedly resigned from his position last month, saying, "I decided there weren't enough hours in the day"; the school board accepted Tom Anderson's resignation at last week's meeting.

A train engineer was slightly injured and a load of soybeans destroyed yesterday after a truck owned by B&J Trucking was hit by a Burlington-Northern train; the train was traveling north about 9:15 a.m. just past the cement plant when the tractor-trailer ran a stop sign at the intersection of the tracks and La Cruz Street, said the Burlington-Northern engineer involved in the accident; the train struck the rear part of truck driver Jim Lloyd's trailer, knocking it off the road and derailing the train; Burlington-Northern employees worked for hours clearing several yards of soybeans off the track and straightening the rails.

1970

In a move to provide expanded services to low-income residents, the board of directors of Cape Girardeau Civic Center, 1232 S. Ranney St., has requested the center be considered for federal funds allocated through the East Missouri Community Action Agency; the center, established in 1958, is hoping to establish a day care center, employ a full-time youth director to help provide recreational and personal development opportunities for adolescents and young adults, and engage in other programs to aid low-income residents.

Wesley R. Duperier of St. Louis has been named the new manager of the Kimbeland Country Club at Jackson; he will begin his new duties Jan. 1.

1945

The Rev. C.L. Williams, pastor of St. James AME Church, has prepared a book in which he has started to keep a running history of the church and its accomplishments; at the front of the book is a history of the congregation from its earliest days.

Reformation Sunday is observed at Christ Evangelical Church with a service of Holy Communion; the Rev. C.H. Franke assists the pastor, the Rev. Arno H. Frank, in the "distribution of the Sacred Elements."

1920

Before a large audience, Mrs. W.W. Martin gave a political speech to the people of Cape Girardeau last night in a jammed Common Pleas Courtroom; she devoted much of her time to a discussion of the League of Nations, emphasizing its merits as seen by the Democratic party and answering criticisms made by Republicans.

Teachers are coming in on every train and by automobile for the 45th annual meeting of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association, with the largest enrollment of its history anticipated; registration has been going on all day at the Teachers College; the first program will be in Academic Hall auditorium this evening, which will include a concert by Frances Ingram, contralto, and Max Steindel, cellist.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
