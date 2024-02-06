Out of the past: Oct. 28

After a year-log slump, Cape Girardeau's sales tax receipts appear to be on the rebound and are at a five-year high; the city this year has collected $4.23 million in sales tax revenue since January, up 5.7 percent from the $4 million collected last year at this time.
Reginald Basil "R.B." Potashnick, who began his construction business in 1926 with three teams of mules and built it into a company once ranked among the largest in the world, died Monday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; he was 91 years old.
Newlyweds, one of whom had died, are found early in the afternoon near Scott City in the wreckage of an automobile, where they had been trapped for at least two days; Reubin Chamnes, 19, of Helena, Arkansas, is being cared for at a local hospital; the body of his wife was found pinned inside the car.
All requests for admission to State College hereafter will require a $20 deposit under a regulation just adopted by the Board of Regents; College President Mark F. Scully says the deposit will be returnable, if the student is not accepted and will be applied against his college fees if he is; however, should he be accepted and then fail to appear for registration, the deposit will be forfeited.
Harry Doughty of Cape Girardeau has learned from his daughter-in-law that his son, Lt. Morris R. Doughty, is safe; young Doughty had been aboard the aircraft carrier Wasp when it was sunk Sept. 15 in the Pacific.
Within a few days one of the most interesting engineering feats of the age -- made more interesting by the close relationship to the war effort -- will take place when the Texas-Illinois oil pipeline is pushed across the Mississippi River at Grays Point, Missouri; two crews are dredging out the ditch leading into the river on the Missouri side and out of it and under the big levee on the Illinois side; another crew is preparing the channel to receive the pipe, and others are getting the pipe ready.
At a meeting of business men in the Commercial Club rooms Friday night, a Cape Girardeau city unit of the Y.M.C.A. was organized, M.E. Leming being chosen president; it had previously been decided to organize four units in the district, one each in Cape Girardeau city, Cape Girardeau County, Bollinger County and Perry County.
J.R. Parmenter has been charged with the murder of Cape Girardeau Policeman Albert Demortiers, who was slain last night on Upper Broadway, at the corner of Middle Street; an eyewitness to the crime says she heard a gunshot and, looking out the window of her apartment, saw Parmenter fire a second shot into Demortiers as he was lying in the street.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
