Out of the past: Oct. 28

1992

After a year-log slump, Cape Girardeau's sales tax receipts appear to be on the rebound and are at a five-year high; the city this year has collected $4.23 million in sales tax revenue since January, up 5.7 percent from the $4 million collected last year at this time.

Reginald Basil "R.B." Potashnick, who began his construction business in 1926 with three teams of mules and built it into a company once ranked among the largest in the world, died Monday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; he was 91 years old.

1967

Newlyweds, one of whom had died, are found early in the afternoon near Scott City in the wreckage of an automobile, where they had been trapped for at least two days; Reubin Chamnes, 19, of Helena, Arkansas, is being cared for at a local hospital; the body of his wife was found pinned inside the car.

All requests for admission to State College hereafter will require a $20 deposit under a regulation just adopted by the Board of Regents; College President Mark F. Scully says the deposit will be returnable, if the student is not accepted and will be applied against his college fees if he is; however, should he be accepted and then fail to appear for registration, the deposit will be forfeited.