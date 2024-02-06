Out of the past: Oct. 27

1998

The Southeast Missourian's web staff will offer beginning Internet training in November and December; the class is designed for beginners who want to learn more about the Internet and the World Wide Web; the newspaper's web crew has taught more than 1,000 people since first offering Internet training in spring 1997; the training is co-sponsored by Southeast Missouri State University, and classes will be held in Dempster Hall.

U.S. Sen. John Ashcroft pushes his flat-tax plan during a meeting with members of two Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce committees; Ashcroft, who hopes Congress will adopt his plan, says Americans are burdened by high taxes, and that the federal tax system is unfair and out of control.

1973

Today's rain dampens somewhat the threat of any major outbreak of forest and grass fires in the area; until today, none of Southeast Missouri had received any rain for two weeks; the lack of precipitation coupled with relatively low humidity and mild, sunny days was beginning to shape into a potential problem, which in Cape Girardeau County -- without rural fire protection -- could prove serious.

John Brooks of Thebes, Illinois, has purchased Covington's Midtown Restaurant, 632 Good Hope St., from Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Covington, who are retiring; Brooks, formerly associated with Holiday Inn interests in northern Illinois, assumed management this week and will continue to offer meals and short-order service.