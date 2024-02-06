Out of the past: Oct. 27

The Southeast Missourian's web staff will offer beginning Internet training in November and December; the class is designed for beginners who want to learn more about the Internet and the World Wide Web; the newspaper's web crew has taught more than 1,000 people since first offering Internet training in spring 1997; the training is co-sponsored by Southeast Missouri State University, and classes will be held in Dempster Hall.
U.S. Sen. John Ashcroft pushes his flat-tax plan during a meeting with members of two Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce committees; Ashcroft, who hopes Congress will adopt his plan, says Americans are burdened by high taxes, and that the federal tax system is unfair and out of control.
Today's rain dampens somewhat the threat of any major outbreak of forest and grass fires in the area; until today, none of Southeast Missouri had received any rain for two weeks; the lack of precipitation coupled with relatively low humidity and mild, sunny days was beginning to shape into a potential problem, which in Cape Girardeau County -- without rural fire protection -- could prove serious.
John Brooks of Thebes, Illinois, has purchased Covington's Midtown Restaurant, 632 Good Hope St., from Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Covington, who are retiring; Brooks, formerly associated with Holiday Inn interests in northern Illinois, assumed management this week and will continue to offer meals and short-order service.
Permit for a $50,000 annex to the Rueseler Motor Co. building on North Fountain Street was approved following a hearing before the City Board of Adjustments at Common Pleas Courthouse yesterday; Albert P. Rueseler and A.C. Rueseler had applied for a construction permit, and the hearing was called since the area is zoned for apartment construction; the company plans to build a one-story brick addition on the north side of the present motor company building; it will be used for general motor company operations, but not as a body shop.
Eleven dog owners have lost their animals in the past week in Jackson, all dying with symptoms of strychnine poisoning; most of the dogs were pets, particularly those of the Rev. H.G. Borne and O.D. Wilson.
Walter Webb of Birch Tree, Missouri, superintendent of schools of Shannon County, is the new president of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association; he was elected at last night's annual business meeting of the organization and installed as president at today's closing session.
Capt. William "Buck" Leyhe announces that the new steamer Cape Girardeau will be practically completed within another week and that he and Capt. Harry Leyhe expect to go to Jeffersonville, Indiana, next Saturday to take the boat on a trial trip; the new steamer won't be placed into regular service until next spring.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.