Out of the past: Oct. 27

1997

The New York Stock Exchange shuts down early after the Dow Jones industrial average suffers its worst single-day point drop in history, touched off by big declines in the Asian markets; still, financial analysts here say there is no reason to panic over the decline; the Dow plummets more than 550 points to end the day at 7,165.15.

Former Cape Girardeau School District associate superintendent Richard Bollwerk asks the Board of Education what it plans to do about what he calls a "wanton disregard for the budget"; Bollwerk questions $10,700 in overtime paid by the district last year to bookkeepers; Superintendent Dan Tallent and board president R. Ferrell Ervin say after the board meeting that the money spent on overtime, while not budgeted, was anticipated; they maintain the situation will be corrected in the upcoming budget.

1972

Democrat Edward L. Dowd's popularity among Cape Girardeau area voters zoomed this week as the gubernatorial candidate took the lead for the first time in the Missourian's weekly series of voter preference polls prior to the Nov. 7 general election; capturing a 15-point margin, Dowd was supported by nearly half of the registered voters questioned; his Republican challenger, State Auditor Christopher "Kit" Bond, slumped six points to 33%, his lowest rating of the five-week period in which polls have been made.

Persons who have lived in Missouri less than a year but more than 30 days -- but who aren't registered to vote -- will be able to vote for president and vice president, according to County Clerk Rusby C. Crites; such short ballots must be voted in the county clerk's office rather than at the polls Nov. 7.