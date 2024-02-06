Out of the past: Oct. 27

The New York Stock Exchange shuts down early after the Dow Jones industrial average suffers its worst single-day point drop in history, touched off by big declines in the Asian markets; still, financial analysts here say there is no reason to panic over the decline; the Dow plummets more than 550 points to end the day at 7,165.15.
Former Cape Girardeau School District associate superintendent Richard Bollwerk asks the Board of Education what it plans to do about what he calls a "wanton disregard for the budget"; Bollwerk questions $10,700 in overtime paid by the district last year to bookkeepers; Superintendent Dan Tallent and board president R. Ferrell Ervin say after the board meeting that the money spent on overtime, while not budgeted, was anticipated; they maintain the situation will be corrected in the upcoming budget.
Democrat Edward L. Dowd's popularity among Cape Girardeau area voters zoomed this week as the gubernatorial candidate took the lead for the first time in the Missourian's weekly series of voter preference polls prior to the Nov. 7 general election; capturing a 15-point margin, Dowd was supported by nearly half of the registered voters questioned; his Republican challenger, State Auditor Christopher "Kit" Bond, slumped six points to 33%, his lowest rating of the five-week period in which polls have been made.
Persons who have lived in Missouri less than a year but more than 30 days -- but who aren't registered to vote -- will be able to vote for president and vice president, according to County Clerk Rusby C. Crites; such short ballots must be voted in the county clerk's office rather than at the polls Nov. 7.
Voters of Jackson will go to the polls tomorrow to ballot on a proposal to issue $75,000 in bonds to finance construction of a new library; a two-thirds majority of the votes cast will be necessary for approval; plans for the library have been drawn, and a site selected; in honor of those who served in World War II, it will be known as a Memorial Library.
Albert Maurice purchases the Wagon Wheel beer and lunch establishment in the Old Opera House, 306 Broadway, from Mr. and Mrs. Emil Busch; Maurice obtains a three-year lease from the building owner, Marie Kipping, with an option to renew; Mr. Busch has operated the Wagon Wheel a little over five years; Maurice has been manager of the Park More eating establishment on West Broadway; the Wagon Wheel will become the Chuck Wagon.
Max Wielpuetz announces the White Kitchen Cafe and Catering Co. will be ready for business within a week or 10 days; Wielpuetz, who is backing the business, will also be its active manager; the company will be located in the east side of the big Wielpuetz building on Good Hope Street, where an attractive restaurant, with a private dining feature, is being equipped.
The Jackson branch factory of the International Shoe Co. has rented the McGuire Building, owned by C.H. Wolter, and will install therein a lot of machinery, additional to what is now in the factory north of the public square; in this way a full working force and machinery will be ready to go into the new factory now being constructed on East First North Street, near the station of the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad,
-- Sharon K. Sanders
