Out of the past: Oct. 27

1996

Southeast Homecoming Day is celebrated at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; Dr. Robert Poinsett, one of this year's Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Merit Award recipients and an ordained Southern Baptist minister, preaches at the 10:45 a.m. worship service; other guests speak and are recognized.

Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau and Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri, observe Reformation Day; a special service is held at Old Hanover Church in the afternoon, with the Rev. Charles Weber of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Altenburg as speaker; special music is provided by the Concordia Seminary Chorus of St. Louis.

1971

State College will be forced to suspend operations unless the nationwide coal miners' strike ends soon; the warning comes from Dr. Mark F. Scully, college president, as the coal supply for the campus power plant continues to dwindle; the college has about a three week's supply of fuel in storage.

A 37-mile stretch of Interstate 55 in Perry, Ste. Genevieve and Jefferson counties may be open to traffic by mid-November instead of mid-December as announced last month; paving is virtually complete between Brewer, Missouri, and the Highway 61 connection south of Festus-Crystal City, Missouri.