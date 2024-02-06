All sections
RecordsOctober 27, 2021
Out of the past: Oct. 27
Southeast Homecoming Day is celebrated at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; Dr. Robert Poinsett, one of this year's Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Merit Award recipients and an ordained Southern Baptist minister, preaches at the 10:45 a.m. worship service; other guests speak and are recognized...

1996

Southeast Homecoming Day is celebrated at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; Dr. Robert Poinsett, one of this year's Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Merit Award recipients and an ordained Southern Baptist minister, preaches at the 10:45 a.m. worship service; other guests speak and are recognized.

Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau and Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri, observe Reformation Day; a special service is held at Old Hanover Church in the afternoon, with the Rev. Charles Weber of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Altenburg as speaker; special music is provided by the Concordia Seminary Chorus of St. Louis.

1971

State College will be forced to suspend operations unless the nationwide coal miners' strike ends soon; the warning comes from Dr. Mark F. Scully, college president, as the coal supply for the campus power plant continues to dwindle; the college has about a three week's supply of fuel in storage.

A 37-mile stretch of Interstate 55 in Perry, Ste. Genevieve and Jefferson counties may be open to traffic by mid-November instead of mid-December as announced last month; paving is virtually complete between Brewer, Missouri, and the Highway 61 connection south of Festus-Crystal City, Missouri.

1946

Protestants from throughout Southeast Missouri attend a Reformation Day service sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance in the evening at First Baptist Church; the Rev. Dr. B. Frank Hall, pastor of Central Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, delivers the sermon.

Work has been completed on the Church of the Nazarene's new activity hall, South Park Avenue and William Street, which served during the summer as a tabernacle; the first meeting there will be a Halloween party Thursday night; the sides of the building have been closed in and a furnace installed, providing the congregation a place for special activities during the remainder of the fall and winter months.

1921

E.A. Hart, manager of the street car company, is back in Cape Girardeau from St. Louis where he spent three days with the owners of the property, buying supplies and four new street cars; he exhibits pictures of the new cars contracted for and is as proud of them as a boy with his first store suit of clothes; they should be delivered within six weeks.

Contractor F.W. Keller has finished concreting the north side of the two long blocks of Broadway between Pacific and Henderson and begins on the south side; the space between the street car tracks, which originally was to be paved with a temporary binder macadam, will also be concreted; former mayor H.H. Haas went to property owners along the route and convinced them to kick in 34 cents a front foot to help finance the extra work.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

