Out of the past: Oct. 27

An agreement allowing Cape Girardeau County to house jail inmates at The Gibson Recovery Center is nearly final; inmates could be moved to the center at 1112 Linden in Cape Girardeau as early as mid-November; a contract with Gibson would alleviate overcrowding at the jail in Jackson; jail capacity is 65, and when the number of inmates reaches into the low 70s, they must be housed elsewhere.
Some Scott City residents might be in the dark for a while today and Saturday; Union Electric Co. both days is interrupting electrical service in three areas of Scott City to upgrade its service; more than 250 customers in Scott City will be without power temporarily.
Police are investigating apparent arson and burglary following fires that damage the second floor of the Colonial Restaurant, Kingshighway and Broadway, early in the morning; fires started in seven upstairs office and storage rooms are discovered by Al Sanders, owner of the restaurant, around 1:30 a.m.; police believe the fires were set to cover up the theft of an undetermined amount of money.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Illinois Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie announces he is assigning a state police detail to the racially troubled City of Cairo for an "indefinite period"; the police will be equipped with an armored plated vehicle, which is on loan to the state by its manufacturer.
William Orrell & Son have opened their new wallpaper store a 717 Independence St., moving from 911 S. Ranney St.; Mr. and Mrs. Orrell purchased the present site, a one-story, five-room frame residence, from Eberhardt Perr, and are using three of the rooms for living quarters and the others for display purposes; plans are to erect an 18-by-26-foot frame building in the rear of the residence to use as a stockroom.
An ordinance, which when adopted would set up a special improvement district in the Main Street business area in the interest of flood control, is given its first reading at meeting of the City Council; because of its provisions, it must lay over a week before final action is taken.
A glorious time was had last night at the Rotary Club's dinner, with about 50 representative boys attending; the club invited the boys in order to learn what is uppermost in their minds; all the youths expressed interest in their schools and loyalty to their teachers; the Rotary Club is striving to originate a plan to help the boys of Cape Girardeau and to "take the lead in boy work."
Arch Campbell, for years a train dispatcher for the Frisco at Chaffee, Missouri, has been given a promotion to assistant superintendent at Birmingham, Alabama, for the Frisco system; he'll depart Sunday to take his new position; his daughter, Grace, will join him in about two weeks, but his wife and other members of the family will remain in Cape Girardeau until about the first of the new year.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
