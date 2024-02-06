Out of the past: Oct. 27

1995

An agreement allowing Cape Girardeau County to house jail inmates at The Gibson Recovery Center is nearly final; inmates could be moved to the center at 1112 Linden in Cape Girardeau as early as mid-November; a contract with Gibson would alleviate overcrowding at the jail in Jackson; jail capacity is 65, and when the number of inmates reaches into the low 70s, they must be housed elsewhere.

Some Scott City residents might be in the dark for a while today and Saturday; Union Electric Co. both days is interrupting electrical service in three areas of Scott City to upgrade its service; more than 250 customers in Scott City will be without power temporarily.

1970

Police are investigating apparent arson and burglary following fires that damage the second floor of the Colonial Restaurant, Kingshighway and Broadway, early in the morning; fires started in seven upstairs office and storage rooms are discovered by Al Sanders, owner of the restaurant, around 1:30 a.m.; police believe the fires were set to cover up the theft of an undetermined amount of money.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Illinois Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie announces he is assigning a state police detail to the racially troubled City of Cairo for an "indefinite period"; the police will be equipped with an armored plated vehicle, which is on loan to the state by its manufacturer.