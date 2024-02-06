Out of the past: Oct. 26

1998

It was just a little store on the corner, but for more than six decades, "delivering the goods" was a way of life for the family-owned Werner's CGA Supermarket; but Werner's, an icon of a bygone era of the grocery business, is a thing of the past; Kenneth Werner locked the doors of his market at the corner of Henderson Avenue and Broadway for the last time Oct. 16.

The east facade of old St. Vincent's College should be preserved, as should the old handball court and an ancient beech tree that grace the property overlooking the Mississippi River; those are just some of the preliminary recommendations made by members of a Southeast Missouri State University committee that is considering what items of architectural or historical significance should be preserved in conjunction with efforts to redevelop the former college into the university's River Camus.

1973

Cape Girardeau County taxpayers can expect to receive their real estate and personal property tax statements about Nov. 12, according to County Collector Harold D. Kuehle; he said the nearly 21,000 real estate and more than 19,000 personal property statements were being mailed about three weeks later than he planned primarily because of delays in getting the assessment books from the Board of Equalization and Appeals; there were also problems in his office of obtaining a qualified key punch operator.

Joe H. Anders was installed as new president of the Kiwanis Club last night at Flaming Pit restaurant; Garland D. Fronabarger, who turned over the gavel, received a plaque for 46 years of service to the profession of journalism.