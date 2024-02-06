Out of the past: Oct. 26

It was just a little store on the corner, but for more than six decades, "delivering the goods" was a way of life for the family-owned Werner's CGA Supermarket; but Werner's, an icon of a bygone era of the grocery business, is a thing of the past; Kenneth Werner locked the doors of his market at the corner of Henderson Avenue and Broadway for the last time Oct. 16.
The east facade of old St. Vincent's College should be preserved, as should the old handball court and an ancient beech tree that grace the property overlooking the Mississippi River; those are just some of the preliminary recommendations made by members of a Southeast Missouri State University committee that is considering what items of architectural or historical significance should be preserved in conjunction with efforts to redevelop the former college into the university's River Camus.
Cape Girardeau County taxpayers can expect to receive their real estate and personal property tax statements about Nov. 12, according to County Collector Harold D. Kuehle; he said the nearly 21,000 real estate and more than 19,000 personal property statements were being mailed about three weeks later than he planned primarily because of delays in getting the assessment books from the Board of Equalization and Appeals; there were also problems in his office of obtaining a qualified key punch operator.
Joe H. Anders was installed as new president of the Kiwanis Club last night at Flaming Pit restaurant; Garland D. Fronabarger, who turned over the gavel, received a plaque for 46 years of service to the profession of journalism.
Three ordinances proposing to grant 20-year operating franchises to the Missouri Utilities Co., provided such franchises are approved by the people at an election, are given first and second readings by the Cape Girardeau City Council at a special session; the ordinances must remain on file for seven days, during which they will be open to public inspection and will be up for final passage Nov. 3; the proposed franchises cover electric power, water and gas and, if adopted, it is provided the city will receive as a license payment 2 1/2% of the company's gross revenue from these sources.
Pay increases for a number of city employees, adding $10,648 a year to the annual payroll and placing wages at the highest level in municipal history, are incorporated in an ordinance given first and second readings by the Cape Girardeau City Council in the morning; the ordinance applies only to the police and fire departments and city health officer.
Stressing the need of a greater recognition among people of the professional standards and ethical relationships existing in the teaching profession of today, O.J. Matias, president of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association, opens the annual session of that body at Teachers College in the morning with an address before a large crowd in the college auditorium.
President Joseph A. Serena, at a meeting of the Teachers College Board of Regents on Wednesday, recommended that work start at once on an athletic field on the college property, on a hill at the north end of the school plant, to get it in shape for use in the spring; the work would include grading the proposed field and filling in some low places; the board took no action on the recommendation.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
