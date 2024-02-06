Out of the past: Oct. 26

Reductions in the size of the U.S. military have paid a dividend for regional law enforcement; taking advantage of a program to get rid of surplus equipment, the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department recently picked up two military helicopters free of charge; the department becomes the only law enforcement agency in Southeast Missouri to have its own aircraft.
With a brush and a bucket of yellow paint, Gary Poyner is helping the environment, Scott City and himself at the same time; Poyner, 16, is painting storm drain covers throughout the city with an environmental message to keep Missouri's streams clean; the stenciling project also will help him earn community service credit for an Eagle Scout badge; he is a member of Boy Scout Troop 29 in Scott City.
Crites and Sailer Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau, with an offer of $1,099,000, is the apparent low bidder of the four general contractors submitting figures when bids for construction of the huge plant-warehouse for Hardware Wholesalers on Nash Road are examined; also bidding for the job are Sides Construction of Cape Girardeau, Kiefner Bros. Construction Co. of Perryville, Missouri, and McCarthy Bros. Construction Co. of St. Louis.
Demanding radical changes in campus life, the State College Student Senate votes for the abolition of women's hours, student dress guidelines and class attendance requirements; the Senate asks the college administration to give a "full, written" response to the three demands within two weeks.
A squadron of search planes from Dale Mabry Field, Florida, using Harris Field as a base, starts a search from the air for a missing Navy plane that left Chicago on Monday en route to Memphis, Tennessee; eight planes, seven of the L-5 type and one AT-11, a twin-engine ship, arrived at Harris Field late yesterday to join in the search.
Going aboard at a rate of 412 an hour, 1,236 persons inspected the USS LST 175 during a three-hour period yesterday afternoon, showing a great interest in the features of the ship that is back home after service in two theaters of the war; the ship is docked at the foot of Themis Street.
The plan of the Chicago & Eastern Illinois Railroad to suspend its trains between Thebes, Illinois, and Chaffee, Missouri, has been set aside by the Interstate Commerce Commission, which orders a continuance of trains to Chaffee; since the separation of the C. & E.I. and the Frisco managements, there have been altercations as to rates and services, which resulted in the former's move to abandon service between Thebes and Chaffee.
After many months without a rector, Christ Episcopal Church has taken on new life under the leadership of the Rev. J.H. Taylor; the church services are well attended and attendance at Sunday school has improved.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
