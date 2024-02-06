Out of the past: Oct. 26

1995

Reductions in the size of the U.S. military have paid a dividend for regional law enforcement; taking advantage of a program to get rid of surplus equipment, the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department recently picked up two military helicopters free of charge; the department becomes the only law enforcement agency in Southeast Missouri to have its own aircraft.

With a brush and a bucket of yellow paint, Gary Poyner is helping the environment, Scott City and himself at the same time; Poyner, 16, is painting storm drain covers throughout the city with an environmental message to keep Missouri's streams clean; the stenciling project also will help him earn community service credit for an Eagle Scout badge; he is a member of Boy Scout Troop 29 in Scott City.

1970

Crites and Sailer Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau, with an offer of $1,099,000, is the apparent low bidder of the four general contractors submitting figures when bids for construction of the huge plant-warehouse for Hardware Wholesalers on Nash Road are examined; also bidding for the job are Sides Construction of Cape Girardeau, Kiefner Bros. Construction Co. of Perryville, Missouri, and McCarthy Bros. Construction Co. of St. Louis.

Demanding radical changes in campus life, the State College Student Senate votes for the abolition of women's hours, student dress guidelines and class attendance requirements; the Senate asks the college administration to give a "full, written" response to the three demands within two weeks.