Out of the past: Oct. 26

The Cape Girardeau School District will embrace new teaching proficiency standards, but according to Superintendent Dr. Neyland Clark, it likely won't be the contentious Outcomes Based Education; Clark says the district is "moving toward Mastery Learning as a way to establish a proficiency standard that all students can meet."
Hancock II would be bad news for Southeast Missouri State University, the school's Board of Regents said yesterday; the regents approved a resolution opposing Constitutional Amendment 7, Hancock II, which will be voted on Nov. 8.
The God and Community Award, one of the most coveted awards given in scouting, was presented to Carol J. Strom during a recent service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel; she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ted R. Strom of Cape Girardeau.
"The Church on a Mission" is the theme of the rally for the Cape Girardeau Zone of the Lutheran Laymen's League being held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel; in charge of the rally is the league president, William Baumer of Paducah, Kentucky.
With fine weather prevailing for nearly three weeks, cotton picking in Southeast Missouri has gone along in an excellent manner and in some counties 80% of the big crop has already been picked; early ripening and excellent weather have paired up to offset the lack of workers in some localities; gins are running day and night, in some instances, to handle the crop.
Three new members were received when the Cape Girardeau Jaycees met at Colonial Tavern Monday night; they were Joe Golliher, Lee Roy Roper and Paul Edwards.
A special thanksgiving service is held in the evening by the Evangelical Trinity Lutheran Church of Cape Girardeau; 57 boys and one girl who served their country during the World War and who have returned safely to their homes are honored; none of Trinity's members who served in the war lost their lives.
The Yankee Robinson Circus arrives by train in the morning and pitches its tents on the old Brown lot just south of the Wielpuetz Bakery in Haarig.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
