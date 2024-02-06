Out of the past: Oct. 26

1994

The Cape Girardeau School District will embrace new teaching proficiency standards, but according to Superintendent Dr. Neyland Clark, it likely won't be the contentious Outcomes Based Education; Clark says the district is "moving toward Mastery Learning as a way to establish a proficiency standard that all students can meet."

Hancock II would be bad news for Southeast Missouri State University, the school's Board of Regents said yesterday; the regents approved a resolution opposing Constitutional Amendment 7, Hancock II, which will be voted on Nov. 8.

1969

The God and Community Award, one of the most coveted awards given in scouting, was presented to Carol J. Strom during a recent service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel; she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ted R. Strom of Cape Girardeau.

"The Church on a Mission" is the theme of the rally for the Cape Girardeau Zone of the Lutheran Laymen's League being held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel; in charge of the rally is the league president, William Baumer of Paducah, Kentucky.