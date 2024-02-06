Out of the past: Oct. 26

1993

Wet fields are hampering the fall harvest and planting of winter wheat in Missouri; September 1993 was the second wettest in more than 70 years in Cape Girardeau; so far this month, rain at the airport totals 2.58 inches.

A new mural will be unveiled in Cape Girardeau, just in time for Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming celebration; the River Heritage Mural Association is working on its sixth mural on the west side of the building that houses Shivelbine's Music store; the mural, the brainchild of Leland "Freck" Shivelbine, pays homage to the city's musical legacy.

1968

Renovation work on the old Bollinger Mill at Burfordville, being restored by the State Park Department, is nearing an end for the season; currently, the dam is being repaired, and a stone retaining wall from the mill pond to the building is being rebuilt.

Twenty-five area artists not represented in last year's show have requested entry blanks for The Missourian's 22nd annual Art Exhibition, to be held Nov. 23 and 24 in The Missourian offices; around 150 artists have received entry blanks.