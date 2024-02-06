Out of the past: Oct. 26

1992

The Missouri Baptist Convention opens at the Show Me Center, with about 50 exhibitors lining the concourse to promote their programs and gently hawk their wares to the 4,000 people attending the event.

A group known as the "Don't Gamble with Missouri Rivers Committee" is opposing Proposition A on the Nov. 3 ballot, which would bring riverboat gambling to Missouri; a member of that group, the Rev. Larry Rice of the New Life Evangelical Center in St. Louis, held a news conference here Saturday to express his concern state-supported gambling like this will make gambling "the addiction of the '90s."

1967

Almost $60,000 in new equipment is added to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department in the morning, when an American LaFrance Co. engineer drives two new pumpers out of boxcars here; their arrival, after a year's wait, brings the department to within one pumper of having adequate equipment in comparison to the Missouri Fire Inspection Bureau standards.

Cape Girardeau's auxiliary police chief, Robert E. Eckelmann, has decided to step down after almost 13 years as chief; he has asked to be replaced after Nov. 1 because of poor health resulting from a recent leg operation.