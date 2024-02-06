Out of the past: Oct. 25

1996

They had charts, leaflets and diagrams; and only one person showed up to see them; city officials expected a crowd for yesterday's informational open house on Cape Girardeau's water system; the mayor and several department heads waited in the City Council chambers to answer questions about two related issues on the Nov. 5 ballot; City Manager Michael Miller attributed the low attendance to good education on the part of the city and local media.

The Cape Girardeau recreational hiking and biking trail should be finished by this time next year, city officials say; an 80-foot prefabricated bridge was installed yesterday at Arena Park, completing the second of four phases that will complete the trail; the asphalt trail pathway, which varies in width from 6 to 8 feet, snakes its way through Cape Girardeau, ducking under streets and dodging trees and other natural obstacles; construction began about five years ago, but planning began in 1988.

1971

Veterans Day. Emphasizing the role played by servicemen in the history of this nation, retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Narvol A. Randol declares, "We have been the land of the free only because we have been the home of the brave"; Randol, president of Farmers and Merchants Bank who served nearly 37 years with the Guard, makes his remarks during the annual Veterans Day program in Houck Field House, following a parade on Broadway.

Women's lib has landed on the State College campus; plans are being considered to make NOW -- the National Organization of Women -- a sub-group of the college Association of Women Students.