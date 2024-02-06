Out of the past: Oct. 25

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Calm returned to Charleston yesterday after a disturbance in which police fired shots into the air to disperse an angry crowd protesting what was believed to be a police killing; the disturbance, involving up to 200 people, happened Sunday night, with around 60 officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and surrounding communities called in to assist local law enforcement; leaders with the local NAACP say the near riot following the apparent suicide of a jail inmate was the culmination of longstanding racial tension.
After an hour of debate, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce last night voted to oppose Amendment 7, the Hancock II Amendment on the Nov. 8 election.
Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, in a strong statement for his recently-enacted income tax increase, last night asked Southeast Missouri Democrats for their "support for the continued responsible operation of state government in Missouri"; in a hard-hitting, emotional speech at a testimonial dinner for former Rep. Paul C. Jones at the Colonial Restaurant in Cape Girardeau, the governor also accused Democratic Sen. Earl Blackwell of Hillsboro of carrying out a "personal vendetta" against him; Hearnes didn't mention Blackwell by name.
The assessed valuation of Cape Girardeau County rose this year by more than $11,000,000, an amount capable of producing about $500,000 in new revenue for the various taxing agencies; most of the increase in revenue will go to the school districts in the county.
War Department messages to relatives yesterday brought word of the deaths of two Cape Girardeau County soldiers in combat action in Europe; Helen Sievers Hanf of Cape Girardeau received a telegram informing her of the death of her husband, Pfc. Roy E. Hanf, in action Oct. 12 in France; S-Sgt. John F. Pippin, 27, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Pippin of Oriole, was killed in action Oct. 6 in Germany.
Walter H. Oberheide, county war finance committee chairman, announces Cape Girardeau County has been assigned a Sixth War Loan quota of $1,029,000; this is just $22,000 under the quota for the Fifth War Loan.
Wilber E. Welker, superintendent of schools in Bollinger County, is elected president of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association at the group's final session.
C.R. Bramblett, president of First National Bank; E.J. Deal, president of Southeast Missouri Trust Company; John F. Lilly, cashier of Sturdivant Bank, and W.B. Schaefer, president of Exchange Bank, return in the morning from Senath, Missouri, where they attended the convention held by Group Six of the Missouri Bankers' Association.
