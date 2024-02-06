Out of the past: Oct. 25

Good-looking women with big hair and spangly Western clothing were more numerous than usual Sunday afternoon at West Park Mall, as the shopping center hosted a Reba McEntire look-alike contest; 43 Rebas from four states competed to win prizes that included front-row tickets to the country music queen's concert Saturday at the Show Me Center.
Southeast Missouri State University's College of Business Administration is being renamed in honor of Donald L. Harrison, a Cape Girardeau businessman and president of the school's Board of Regents; it marks the first time a college at Southeast has been named for an individual since the Cape Girardeau school became a university in 1972.
In Cape Girardeau briefly for a television taping, Gov. Warren E. Hearnes displays an air of quiet optimism about his campaign to become Missouri's first governor to succeed himself; after flying into municipal airport at mid-morning for the taping, Hearnes moves to The Missourian for an interview with newspaper reporters, visits Democratic headquarters and then returns to Jefferson City.
Final legal steps are taken in the morning toward the construction of a $1.5 million complex at Independence Street and Plaza Way which, when completed, will house a complete Kroger Co., family shopping center under one roof.
Aviation Cadet William Stanley Bartley, 19, of Butler, Pennsylvania, was instantly killed Saturday afternoon when his Harris Field Army training plane crashed less than 100 yards from a dwelling on the Earl Eudy farm, five miles south of Wolf Lake, Illinois.
Glenn Ragsdale, Carl Lee Linebarger and Boll Morrow have joined the Merchants Marines and went to St. Louis yesterday to leave from there today for St. Petersburg, Florida; Ragsdale has been employed as the life guard at the Marquette Natatorium; Linebarger was employed at the shoe factory; and Morrow worked at a defense plant in St. Louis.
Bernhard C. Wunderlich, former Normal School student and later principal of a school in Mississippi County, Missouri, who was in training at Camp Funston, Kansas, died at that camp from pneumonia following an attack of influenza; his remains are given a military burial at Shawneetown in the afternoon, a detail from the Normal School going there to take part in the ceremony.
Cape Girardeau Mayor H.H. Haas says the ban on public gatherings, schools, churches and other organizations because of the Spanish influenza threat won't be rescinded until the danger is past; about 150 cases have been quarantined to date, averaging about 10 cases a day reported.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
