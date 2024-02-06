Out of the past: Oct. 25

1993

Good-looking women with big hair and spangly Western clothing were more numerous than usual Sunday afternoon at West Park Mall, as the shopping center hosted a Reba McEntire look-alike contest; 43 Rebas from four states competed to win prizes that included front-row tickets to the country music queen's concert Saturday at the Show Me Center.

Southeast Missouri State University's College of Business Administration is being renamed in honor of Donald L. Harrison, a Cape Girardeau businessman and president of the school's Board of Regents; it marks the first time a college at Southeast has been named for an individual since the Cape Girardeau school became a university in 1972.

1968

In Cape Girardeau briefly for a television taping, Gov. Warren E. Hearnes displays an air of quiet optimism about his campaign to become Missouri's first governor to succeed himself; after flying into municipal airport at mid-morning for the taping, Hearnes moves to The Missourian for an interview with newspaper reporters, visits Democratic headquarters and then returns to Jefferson City.

Final legal steps are taken in the morning toward the construction of a $1.5 million complex at Independence Street and Plaza Way which, when completed, will house a complete Kroger Co., family shopping center under one roof.