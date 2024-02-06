Out of the past: Oct. 24

The script of "The X-Files" feature film was so closely guarded that the actors were given numbered scripts printed on red paper so they couldn't be photocopied, the series' chief villain said last night; William B. Davis, who plays Cancer Man -- or the Cigarette-Smoking Man -- shared his philosophy on the Fox Network's hit with fans at Southeast Missouri State University's University Center; Davis joked with fans about the contrast between his character, a sinister and secretive government agent, and Agent Fox Mulder, the hero desperately in search of the truth -- whatever that might be.
HOUSTON, Texas -- Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P, founded in January of this year by Cape Girardeau native Richard Kinder, has agreed to acquire the much larger Santa Fe Pacific Pipeline Partners L.P. for about $1.6 billion in equity and cash; the acquisition will give Kinder Morgan pipeline access to key western U.S. markets and will generate $15-to-$20 million in cost savings by eliminating many overlapping functions.
Last night's fire destroyed a metal building used as a garage and dust-mixing plant at Cape-Kil Pest Control Co., 33 N. Frederick St.; authorities say the blaze occurred shortly after 7 p.m., when gasoline fumes from an automobile owned by Nelson Huffman of McClure, Illinois, a Cape-Kil employee, were ignited by an inside incinerator; Cape-Kil president Charles Knote says nothing highly toxic or flammable was inside the mixing plant, pointing out that the more dangerous items are stored at the laboratory north of town.
An associate professor of Southeast Missouri State University's Division of Education and Psychology, Dr. Frank J. Linn, has been appointed acting director of the university's Campus School; the appointment fills the vacancy left by Harold F. Kiehne of Gordonville, who died Oct. 3.
A standard milk ordinance approved by the U.S. Public Health Service has been adopted by the Cape Girardeau City Council; it will put teeth in the performance of the duties of the county sanitarian; since appointment of Marvin Campbell as milk inspector and county sanitarium last spring, his task of seeking sanitary production of milk entering Cape Girardeau has been complicated by lack of a law to enforce requirements; passage of this ordinance gives him a yardstick by which inspections can be made and improvements noted.
Application has been made to the Board of Adjustment for permission to build a two-story addition to the west side of St. Vincent's Parochial School on South Spanish Street to cost $30,000; the addition will be of brick, have a concrete foundation, full basement and built-up roof; it will front 72 feet on Spanish Street and will connect with the present building; its depth will be 21 feet.
An old car barn in the Frisco railroad yards in South Cape Girardeau will house the plant for the manufacture of concrete sewer pipe for the West End sewer; the barn was obtained from railroad officials after J.W. McCracken, president of the McCracken Pipe Co. of Sioux City, Iowa, approved the site; it was selected because of its good railroad facilities.
Indications are that Frank Lynch, Cape Girardeau Country Club professional, and Pat Doyle, New York golfer, who gave a golf demonstration on the local course Sunday, will have a successful tour of the South; Lynch and Doyle will team up to give exhibition matches.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
