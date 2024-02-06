Out of the past: Oct. 24

1997

The script of "The X-Files" feature film was so closely guarded that the actors were given numbered scripts printed on red paper so they couldn't be photocopied, the series' chief villain said last night; William B. Davis, who plays Cancer Man -- or the Cigarette-Smoking Man -- shared his philosophy on the Fox Network's hit with fans at Southeast Missouri State University's University Center; Davis joked with fans about the contrast between his character, a sinister and secretive government agent, and Agent Fox Mulder, the hero desperately in search of the truth -- whatever that might be.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P, founded in January of this year by Cape Girardeau native Richard Kinder, has agreed to acquire the much larger Santa Fe Pacific Pipeline Partners L.P. for about $1.6 billion in equity and cash; the acquisition will give Kinder Morgan pipeline access to key western U.S. markets and will generate $15-to-$20 million in cost savings by eliminating many overlapping functions.

1972

Last night's fire destroyed a metal building used as a garage and dust-mixing plant at Cape-Kil Pest Control Co., 33 N. Frederick St.; authorities say the blaze occurred shortly after 7 p.m., when gasoline fumes from an automobile owned by Nelson Huffman of McClure, Illinois, a Cape-Kil employee, were ignited by an inside incinerator; Cape-Kil president Charles Knote says nothing highly toxic or flammable was inside the mixing plant, pointing out that the more dangerous items are stored at the laboratory north of town.

An associate professor of Southeast Missouri State University's Division of Education and Psychology, Dr. Frank J. Linn, has been appointed acting director of the university's Campus School; the appointment fills the vacancy left by Harold F. Kiehne of Gordonville, who died Oct. 3.