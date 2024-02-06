Out of the past: Oct. 24

Gerd Sollid of Norway, who was the Sagamore queen her senior year at Southeast Missouri State College in 1951, is back in Cape Girardeau to celebrate her 45th graduation anniversary with classmates; Sollid, one of the first international students to attend Southeast, received a scholarship from the Missouri Association of Women's Clubs in 1949; she graduated with a degree in education two years later.
Jackson's first canine unit will begin its work in drug enforcement in the community next week; a German shepherd from Czechoslovakia has been in training with both a dog trainer and a police officer since early summer.
Three members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel who serve on the Missouri District boards are speakers in the morning when the church observes its annual fall mission festival; speakers are Harold Meyr, a member of the board of stewardship; Charles Rauh, member of the board of missions, and Bob Ludwig, member of the board of evangelism.
Cape Auto Mart, owned by Willard Bechel, has completed a new building at 134 S. Sprigg St., to house three offices and a customer service room; in addition, it has increased the size of the lot to handle from 50 to 60 cars at one time; Bechel has been in the used car business for six years.
All concrete block plants in Cape Girardeau, forced to close when sand was unobtainable, are back in full operation; although operations at each of the plants were halted during the three-week period -- idling 22 workers -- each company reported that enough blocks had been stockpiled previous to the shutdown to allow sales to continue.
The Salvation Army, which for years has rented residential property for its officer here, now has its own home for his use; Maj. and Mrs. Buford Williamson and family have moved into the structure at 723 N. Henderson Ave., which has been purchased by a special committee of the executive board of the organization.
E.A. Hart, manager of Cape Girardeau's street car system, has been summoned to St. Louis by the owners of the property to make out a requisition for supplies and to confer on the matter of the purchase of new cars; this means I.R. Kelso has induced the owners to put up sufficient money to rebuild the system and put it in first-class condition.
Work resumes on the Carnegie Public Library, after it was suspended last Thursday at noon when stone for the belt course for the first floor hadn't arrived; enough stone arrived over the weekend for several days' work, but the project could be shut down again, if more difficulties arrive in securing the stone from the quarry at Carthage, Missouri.
