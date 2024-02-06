Out of the past: Oct. 24

1996

Gerd Sollid of Norway, who was the Sagamore queen her senior year at Southeast Missouri State College in 1951, is back in Cape Girardeau to celebrate her 45th graduation anniversary with classmates; Sollid, one of the first international students to attend Southeast, received a scholarship from the Missouri Association of Women's Clubs in 1949; she graduated with a degree in education two years later.

Jackson's first canine unit will begin its work in drug enforcement in the community next week; a German shepherd from Czechoslovakia has been in training with both a dog trainer and a police officer since early summer.

1971

Three members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel who serve on the Missouri District boards are speakers in the morning when the church observes its annual fall mission festival; speakers are Harold Meyr, a member of the board of stewardship; Charles Rauh, member of the board of missions, and Bob Ludwig, member of the board of evangelism.

Cape Auto Mart, owned by Willard Bechel, has completed a new building at 134 S. Sprigg St., to house three offices and a customer service room; in addition, it has increased the size of the lot to handle from 50 to 60 cars at one time; Bechel has been in the used car business for six years.