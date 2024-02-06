Out of the past: Oct. 24

A public hearing next month could prompt the federal government to steer clear of historic homes in choosing a site for a U.S. courthouse in downtown Cape Girardeau; significant opposition from property owners and residents would lead the federal government to look at alternative sites downtown, says Jim Ogden of the General Services Administration's regional office in Kansas City; Ogden also says federal budget cuts could halt the project; however, an aide to U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson dismisses such speculation as the scare tactics of bureaucrats.
The Jackson School District will operate within a $16 million budget for the 1995-96 year, reflecting a $1 million increase in salaries and related personnel expenses over last year; it is the first budget for Jackson schools prepared by Dr. Howard Jones, superintendent, and Stan Smee, business manager, who both took their positions at the beginning of the school year.
Deevers Realty Co. has purchased a lot at 509 Broadway from the Mike Shaltupsky estate and will remove an old building, formerly housing a barber shop, from the site; plans are in the making for development of this property and also for a parcel at the northeast corner of Broadway and Middle Street recently purchased by the realty firm.
CAIRO, Ill. -- A uniformed band of about 20 Blacks made three armed assaults against the Cairo police station last night and this morning, reports Mayor Albert "Pete" Thomas; while the police station was being attacked the first time, fires were reported in two grocery stores in the area of the Pyramid Courts housing project; firemen didn't respond to the alarms, and both stores were destroyed.
Plans for development of Fairground Park came officially before the City Council Tuesday, and members spent two hours discussing it and the projected bond issue necessary to pay for improvements; by a 3-1 voe, the council voted in favor of offering a contract to Ernest T. Friton and Associates, St. Louis architects, to make preliminary plans for the park.
Buck fever has gripped Cape Girardeau hunters, who are preparing for deer season; thus far, 19 residents of the county have secured deer tags from County Clerk L.H. Schrader, and the clerk, himself, has taken one; Bollinger, Wayne, Perry, Madison and Carter counties are the choice destinations for local hunters, many of them planning to converge on the Sam A. Baker State Park area.
Before an audience about as large as the one that greeted R.L. Ward Wednesday night, Professor W.P. Sachs of St. Louis spoke Friday night at Jackson in behalf of the Democratic nominees and the League of Nations; the speaker first declared as "unfair, untrue and a misrepresentation of facts" a statement in a local newspaper, in which it is averred he used the German language in his speech in Gordonville recently, and that he made German speeches in Perry County.
Robert Cowan and family drive to Advance, Missouri, to visit Harry Foster and wife; they are accompanied by Rose Uhl and Mr. and Mrs. Silas Lail; the party encounters difficulties while on its way there, getting "stuck" three times; they return on the night train, leaving the car in Advance until the roads are dry enough to permit travel.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
