Out of the past: Oct. 24

1995

A public hearing next month could prompt the federal government to steer clear of historic homes in choosing a site for a U.S. courthouse in downtown Cape Girardeau; significant opposition from property owners and residents would lead the federal government to look at alternative sites downtown, says Jim Ogden of the General Services Administration's regional office in Kansas City; Ogden also says federal budget cuts could halt the project; however, an aide to U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson dismisses such speculation as the scare tactics of bureaucrats.

The Jackson School District will operate within a $16 million budget for the 1995-96 year, reflecting a $1 million increase in salaries and related personnel expenses over last year; it is the first budget for Jackson schools prepared by Dr. Howard Jones, superintendent, and Stan Smee, business manager, who both took their positions at the beginning of the school year.

1970

Deevers Realty Co. has purchased a lot at 509 Broadway from the Mike Shaltupsky estate and will remove an old building, formerly housing a barber shop, from the site; plans are in the making for development of this property and also for a parcel at the northeast corner of Broadway and Middle Street recently purchased by the realty firm.

CAIRO, Ill. -- A uniformed band of about 20 Blacks made three armed assaults against the Cairo police station last night and this morning, reports Mayor Albert "Pete" Thomas; while the police station was being attacked the first time, fires were reported in two grocery stores in the area of the Pyramid Courts housing project; firemen didn't respond to the alarms, and both stores were destroyed.