All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsOctober 24, 2019

Out of the past: Oct. 24

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County property owners will feel the sting of 1993's Senate Bill 380 when they receive their 1994 tax bills next month; tax rates in the county's seven school districts will increase between 51 and 75 cents per $100 of assessed valuation...

1994

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County property owners will feel the sting of 1993's Senate Bill 380 when they receive their 1994 tax bills next month; tax rates in the county's seven school districts will increase between 51 and 75 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The Cape Girardeau City Council amends and then approves a property maintenance code; the debate over the code is waged among council members over a series of amendments; about 40 people attend the meeting at City Hall, but none speak about the code.

1969

Eulenberg Hill, the scene of countless serious highway accidents, is again getting a detailed study from the State Highway Department's division of traffic study; a serious accident on the dangerous stretch of Highway 61, a mile south of Old Appleton, Monday prompted the study.

Flags fly in Cape Girardeau in observance of United Nations Day, the 24th anniversary of the day on which the U.N. Charter became effective; in conjunction with the anniversary, Mayor Ivan L. Irvin proclaims today as United Nations Day and urges all residents to recognize the occasion.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1944

A telegram received yesterday from the War Department informed Mrs. Justine M. Denton of Cape Girardeau that her husband, Pvt. Allan C. Denton, 21, was killed in a vehicle accident Sept. 19 in Italy.

S.R. Smith is installing a new roof on the Park Theater building on Broadway, replacing an old, damaged roof; the theater, not in use for several years, is owned by the Fox interests; a built-up roof is being construction on the building, which is 113 feet long and 41 feet wide.

1919

During the morning's program at the Southeast Missouri Teachers meeting, a half-hour debate is held between L.V. Lampson, national organizer for the American Federation of Labor, and W.W. Martin, superintendent of the department of education of the Teachers College; they debate the question of whether teachers should affiliate with labor unions.

Another of Cape Girardeau's old landmarks passes into the discard; the old Baptist Church on Lorimier Street, between Themis and Independence streets, collapsed at an early hour, the crash of its falling being heard for several blocks; the old church was erected in 1840; the building was owned by Louis Houck, but hadn't been used for several years.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Police report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-2-24
Fire report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-1-24
Police report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-1-24
Police report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Police report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Fire report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy