Out of the past: Oct. 24

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County property owners will feel the sting of 1993's Senate Bill 380 when they receive their 1994 tax bills next month; tax rates in the county's seven school districts will increase between 51 and 75 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The Cape Girardeau City Council amends and then approves a property maintenance code; the debate over the code is waged among council members over a series of amendments; about 40 people attend the meeting at City Hall, but none speak about the code.
Eulenberg Hill, the scene of countless serious highway accidents, is again getting a detailed study from the State Highway Department's division of traffic study; a serious accident on the dangerous stretch of Highway 61, a mile south of Old Appleton, Monday prompted the study.
Flags fly in Cape Girardeau in observance of United Nations Day, the 24th anniversary of the day on which the U.N. Charter became effective; in conjunction with the anniversary, Mayor Ivan L. Irvin proclaims today as United Nations Day and urges all residents to recognize the occasion.
A telegram received yesterday from the War Department informed Mrs. Justine M. Denton of Cape Girardeau that her husband, Pvt. Allan C. Denton, 21, was killed in a vehicle accident Sept. 19 in Italy.
S.R. Smith is installing a new roof on the Park Theater building on Broadway, replacing an old, damaged roof; the theater, not in use for several years, is owned by the Fox interests; a built-up roof is being construction on the building, which is 113 feet long and 41 feet wide.
During the morning's program at the Southeast Missouri Teachers meeting, a half-hour debate is held between L.V. Lampson, national organizer for the American Federation of Labor, and W.W. Martin, superintendent of the department of education of the Teachers College; they debate the question of whether teachers should affiliate with labor unions.
Another of Cape Girardeau's old landmarks passes into the discard; the old Baptist Church on Lorimier Street, between Themis and Independence streets, collapsed at an early hour, the crash of its falling being heard for several blocks; the old church was erected in 1840; the building was owned by Louis Houck, but hadn't been used for several years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
