Out of the past: Oct. 24

1994

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County property owners will feel the sting of 1993's Senate Bill 380 when they receive their 1994 tax bills next month; tax rates in the county's seven school districts will increase between 51 and 75 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The Cape Girardeau City Council amends and then approves a property maintenance code; the debate over the code is waged among council members over a series of amendments; about 40 people attend the meeting at City Hall, but none speak about the code.

1969

Eulenberg Hill, the scene of countless serious highway accidents, is again getting a detailed study from the State Highway Department's division of traffic study; a serious accident on the dangerous stretch of Highway 61, a mile south of Old Appleton, Monday prompted the study.

Flags fly in Cape Girardeau in observance of United Nations Day, the 24th anniversary of the day on which the U.N. Charter became effective; in conjunction with the anniversary, Mayor Ivan L. Irvin proclaims today as United Nations Day and urges all residents to recognize the occasion.