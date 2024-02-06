Out of the past: Oct. 24

The Rev. Lawrence Eatherton, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, is leaving his pastorate there; he has accepted the call to serve at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Fenton, Missouri; he preaches his farewell sermon in all services today.
Its cypress wood having survived 24 years of weathering and woodpeckers, the bell tower at Hanover Lutheran Church is getting a makeover; workers are applying a synthetic stucco material to the tower's exterior.
Engineers from the Chicago headquarters of the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. are at the Cape Girardeau plant this week, and possibly next week, to make studies on emission control from the high stack; the study will determine whether a European process of precipitating waste emission from the plant can be adapted to the Cape Girardeau unit.
The seeds of thought, sprinkled in the minds of residents of South Cape Girardeau during a clean-up project there in the summer of 1967, have grown and blossomed into a program called the South Cape Community Action Progress Center; the local project is totally supported by voluntary contributions, according to Louise Wren.
The Rev. J.L. Hatchel, formerly of Vanduser, Missouri, assumes his duties as pastor of the Church of God Mission, 421a Broadway.
The Rev. O.D. Niswonger, new pastor of Maple Avenue Methodist Church, conducts morning and evening services at his church; Niswonger is a native of Bollinger County and attended Marvin College at Fredericktown, Missouri; he later studied at Central College at Fayette, Missouri, and Southern Methodist University at Dallas.
Cape Girardeau's new passenger train station may not be built until after the war; T.E. Hendricks, chief engineer for the Frisco, conferenced with Mayor H.H. Haas yesterday and showed him Federal Director Cramer had to call the matter off because of the high cost of the work; the lowest bid, given by a St. Louis contractor at $37,500 for the building and $4,200 for the concrete platforms, was considerably higher than the amount set aside for the work by the government.
The Rev. F.H. Milzer of Steelville, Illinois, has advised the Trinity Lutheran Church board he has accepted the call tendered him as pastor of this church, but he will be unable to come here to take charge for several weeks owing to the illness of his wife; Trinity has been without a pastor since the death of the Rev. August Wilder about five months ago.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
