Out of the past: Oct. 24

1993

The Rev. Lawrence Eatherton, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, is leaving his pastorate there; he has accepted the call to serve at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Fenton, Missouri; he preaches his farewell sermon in all services today.

Its cypress wood having survived 24 years of weathering and woodpeckers, the bell tower at Hanover Lutheran Church is getting a makeover; workers are applying a synthetic stucco material to the tower's exterior.

1968

Engineers from the Chicago headquarters of the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. are at the Cape Girardeau plant this week, and possibly next week, to make studies on emission control from the high stack; the study will determine whether a European process of precipitating waste emission from the plant can be adapted to the Cape Girardeau unit.

The seeds of thought, sprinkled in the minds of residents of South Cape Girardeau during a clean-up project there in the summer of 1967, have grown and blossomed into a program called the South Cape Community Action Progress Center; the local project is totally supported by voluntary contributions, according to Louise Wren.