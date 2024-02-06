Out of the past: Oct. 23

1997

OLIVE BRANCH, Ill. -- Plans and funding for a Horseshoe Lake watershed protection project have been approved; purpose of the project is to offer landowners an opportunity to create buffer strips along some critical, eroding sections of Pigeon Roost Hollow and Black Creek, said Brent Manning, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

A morning ribbon-cutting ceremony opens Alliance Bank at 217 N. Kingshighway; Alliance Bank received its state charter Sept. 29; it opens in a new modular building at the site of the former Golden Dragon restaurant.

1972

Veterans Day. A parade originates at Lorimier and Themis streets and proceeds along Broadway to Houck Field House, where a program is held; guest speaker is William H. Davault, a veteran of World War II and longtime educator; the parade and program are sponsored by the Joint Veterans Council of Cape Girardeau.

The absence of American Flags flying on Cape Girardeau's streets is a striking reminder that the 1968 Act of Congress changing Veterans Day from Nov. 11 to the fourth Monday in October may not be 100% effective; numerous persons participating in today's parade and program express disappointment at the lack of flags on Broadway as well as the failure of viewers along the parade route to show proper respect for Old Glory carried in the march.