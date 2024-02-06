Out of the past: Oct. 23

OLIVE BRANCH, Ill. -- Plans and funding for a Horseshoe Lake watershed protection project have been approved; purpose of the project is to offer landowners an opportunity to create buffer strips along some critical, eroding sections of Pigeon Roost Hollow and Black Creek, said Brent Manning, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
A morning ribbon-cutting ceremony opens Alliance Bank at 217 N. Kingshighway; Alliance Bank received its state charter Sept. 29; it opens in a new modular building at the site of the former Golden Dragon restaurant.
Veterans Day. A parade originates at Lorimier and Themis streets and proceeds along Broadway to Houck Field House, where a program is held; guest speaker is William H. Davault, a veteran of World War II and longtime educator; the parade and program are sponsored by the Joint Veterans Council of Cape Girardeau.
The absence of American Flags flying on Cape Girardeau's streets is a striking reminder that the 1968 Act of Congress changing Veterans Day from Nov. 11 to the fourth Monday in October may not be 100% effective; numerous persons participating in today's parade and program express disappointment at the lack of flags on Broadway as well as the failure of viewers along the parade route to show proper respect for Old Glory carried in the march.
Adopting the name Teen Age Recreation Association in preference to the previous designation of Teen Town, committee members working to revive the wartime youth project find themselves beset by the same thorny problem: no suitable sites for resumption of the program; C.W. Bauerle, who has headed a committee seeking locations, told the association last night it is felt essential that three separate centers be established -- one in the north part of the city, one in the central and one in the south -- for better service to a greater number of teen-age youngsters.
A Cape Girardeau County assignment of approximately 64,000 fingerling fish, delivered yesterday, included about 4,500 which were placed in the lagoon at Fairground Park, to increase fishing pleasure for youngsters; the fish, agent Ed Hartel says, included bluegill, crappie, goggle eye and bass; fingerlings were stocked in 64 county ponds from two tank trucks, and some 21,000 fishes went into Big Whitewater Creek.
Francois Verdier, superior general of the Order of Vincentians, with headquarters in Paris, France, and the first man in that office to journey to America since the order was founded 275 years ago, was at St. Vincent's College yesterday for a short time; he took dinner there and made a short talk to the students; accompanying him was the Rev. James W. Kelly of Islesworth, England, an interpreter, and Adrien Bayol, procurator general of all Chinese missions.
Lucy A. Searcy, 68, of Cape Girardeau is struck by a truck as she crosses Main Street at Independence at 3 p.m.; she is so badly injured, she dies a few minutes later; the driver is being held by police; Searcy was hurrying to the Frisco station to see a son, Glenn, who was on his way to St. Louis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.