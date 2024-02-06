Out of the past: Oct. 23

1996

Another 240 acres of prime industrial property may soon be added to the Greater Cape Girardeau Development Co.'s portfolio; the development group last weekend signed a purchaser's agreement with Armstrong World to purchase a large tract of land adjacent to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, about a half-mile from Interstate 55.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Friday it was unconstitutional for a legislative committee's fiscal note to be included in the ballot wording of a constitutional amendment on term limits; on Monday, prompted by the ruling, Cole County Circuit Judge Byron Kinder nixed a fiscal note that the same judge originally had allowed to accompany Proposition A; the changes mean area county clerks, who had already printed ballots, must either have them reprinted or have the text on each marked out or covered with stickers.

1971

Mary Schilly, a senior majoring in physical education at State College, is the 1971 Homecoming Queen; she rides in the 113-unit Homecoming parade down Broadway in the morning and will preside at the Homecoming Dance this evening at the Arena Building.

Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Luton have begun work on a 15-unit apartment structure of three floors at 212-216 S. Lorimier St.; the L-shaped building will contain apartments of three bedrooms, living room and kitchen and dining area; the Lutons recently completed another apartment structure on Spanish Street.