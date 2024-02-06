Out of the past: Oct. 23

Another 240 acres of prime industrial property may soon be added to the Greater Cape Girardeau Development Co.'s portfolio; the development group last weekend signed a purchaser's agreement with Armstrong World to purchase a large tract of land adjacent to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, about a half-mile from Interstate 55.
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Friday it was unconstitutional for a legislative committee's fiscal note to be included in the ballot wording of a constitutional amendment on term limits; on Monday, prompted by the ruling, Cole County Circuit Judge Byron Kinder nixed a fiscal note that the same judge originally had allowed to accompany Proposition A; the changes mean area county clerks, who had already printed ballots, must either have them reprinted or have the text on each marked out or covered with stickers.
Mary Schilly, a senior majoring in physical education at State College, is the 1971 Homecoming Queen; she rides in the 113-unit Homecoming parade down Broadway in the morning and will preside at the Homecoming Dance this evening at the Arena Building.
Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Luton have begun work on a 15-unit apartment structure of three floors at 212-216 S. Lorimier St.; the L-shaped building will contain apartments of three bedrooms, living room and kitchen and dining area; the Lutons recently completed another apartment structure on Spanish Street.
Federal rent control will be established in Cape Girardeau Nov. 1; Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce manager Weir M. Barcus says he was told rents will be frozen on those prevailing Jan. 1 of this year; several weeks ago, the Chamber's housing committee members informally expressed their opposition to rent control at this time, saying rental prices had already gone up and, if rent ceilings are imposed on the Jan. 1 prices as a basis, the measure will have no value.
The Cape Girardeau Sand Co., idle since Oct. 3 due to a price disagreement with the Office of Price Administration, resumes the sale of sand following receipt of a telegram from W.H. Bryan of St. Louis, district director of OPA, stating that a price increase from 65 to 80 cents per ton had been formally authorized; more than 100 firms and individuals in Cape Girardeau and the area are being notified by phone that they can again secure sand essential to building operations.
A series of evangelistic meetings, which it is hoped will mean much to the religious life of Cape Girardeau, will begin at Centenary Methodist Church on Oct. 30; the Rev. E.H. Orear, the pastor, has secured Evangelist Burke Culpepper and his assistant and song leader, John U. Robinson, both of Memphis, Tennessee, to assist in this work.
Indications are there won't be enough turkeys in this district for feasting on Thanksgiving Day, not to mention Christmas and New Year's; turkeys are scare; farmers just didn't raise enough.
-- Sharon K. Sanders