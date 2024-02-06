Out of the past: Oct. 23

Nine World War I veterans -- Elves "Hap" Goodman, Bennett J. "Ben" Crites, Roy Gill, Clem Walker, Wiley Macke, George Vandeven, Pertle Probst, John I. Harris and Ruel Swank -- will be honored tomorrow at a special ceremony at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau; the ceremony is part of a nationwide effort to locate and honor the estimated 40,000 surviving World War I veterans.
About 200 persons turn out in the afternoon for a "Flood Victory Celebration" at Red Star Baptist Church, organized to show appreciation to the many volunteers who helped battle this year's river flood and to symbolize to residents of the area it is time to move forward.
Bill D. Burlison has narrowed Vernon H. Landgraf's lead in the Cape Girardeau area; Richard M. Nixon has stretched his margin over Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, and George C. Wallace's support here has dropped off dramatically; these are the major conclusions drawn from the second Missourian voter preference poll, which was taken this week.
The Charmin Paper Products Co. announces additional construction at the paper products plant it is building north of Cape Girardeau near Neelys Landing; the expansion will add more converting and warehouse areas to the plant.
The government has placed radio equipment and other supplies, which had been stored in the Vedder Building, 313 Broadway, in public schools for use, possibly for the duration; the equipment had been used by National Youth Administration classes, and at one time was used by a class sponsored by the schools.
The 14th annual Fall Roundup for the Southeast Missouri Area Council of Boy Scouts was held here yesterday afternoon and night; it was attended by 818 scouts, cubs and leaders from 20 district communities.
Word is received in Cape Girardeau by Sen. R.B. Oliver that his son, W. Palmer Oliver, who has been training for the aviation corps at Scott Field in Belleville, Illinois, has been commissioned a lieutenant; it had been reported Oliver would come here the latter part of this week on furlough, but Scott Field has now been placed in quarantine owing to the influenza epidemic.
Cape Girardeau City Clerk A.P. Behrens, secretary of the city's board of health, receives a message from the state board of health advising him a report must be forwarded to the state secretary giving the number of new cases of influenza and pneumonia developed, and also the number of deaths resulting from either disease.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
