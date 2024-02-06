Out of the past: Oct. 23

1993

Nine World War I veterans -- Elves "Hap" Goodman, Bennett J. "Ben" Crites, Roy Gill, Clem Walker, Wiley Macke, George Vandeven, Pertle Probst, John I. Harris and Ruel Swank -- will be honored tomorrow at a special ceremony at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau; the ceremony is part of a nationwide effort to locate and honor the estimated 40,000 surviving World War I veterans.

About 200 persons turn out in the afternoon for a "Flood Victory Celebration" at Red Star Baptist Church, organized to show appreciation to the many volunteers who helped battle this year's river flood and to symbolize to residents of the area it is time to move forward.

1968

Bill D. Burlison has narrowed Vernon H. Landgraf's lead in the Cape Girardeau area; Richard M. Nixon has stretched his margin over Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, and George C. Wallace's support here has dropped off dramatically; these are the major conclusions drawn from the second Missourian voter preference poll, which was taken this week.

The Charmin Paper Products Co. announces additional construction at the paper products plant it is building north of Cape Girardeau near Neelys Landing; the expansion will add more converting and warehouse areas to the plant.