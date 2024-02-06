Out of the past: Oct. 22

Cape Girardeau has been given the go-ahead to begin work through a state grant aimed at renovating homes in South Cape; in April 1997, the city was awarded a $446,300 community development block grant for the Jefferson-Shawnee Parkway Neighborhood Restoration Project to upgrade 31 or 32 homes; but work was stalled while staff members and members of the state historic-preservation office debated how to handle potentially historic homes in the area.
Three months after being gutted by fire, the Teen Challenge Thrift Store is relocated and open for business; the store was reopened by auxiliary volunteers without fanfare on Oct. 13 at 117 N. Middle St.
Stopping short of urging the impeachment of President Nixon, 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, says the latest crisis in the Nixon administration will increase consideration of his impeachment; he calls the resignation of Atty. Gen. Elliot L. Richardson and the firing of Deputy Atty. Gen. William D. Ruckelshaus and special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox "a disappointment" and that the possibility of impeachment "is going to be given a real impetus now."
Jackson police are crediting the actions of William Schaefer in saving the life of a neighbor who was overcome by carbon monoxide while working on a car in his garage yesterday morning; Schaefer administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and treated the victim, Junior B. Randol, for shock until an ambulance arrived to take him to a Cape Girardeau hospital; Randol's condition is improved, but he remains in intensive care.
Diamond jubilee preparations at State College are given a further shot in the arm with the receipt of a letter from George Nelson Cheney, 86-year-old son of the institution's first president, Lucius H. Cheney, that he will be here to attend the celebration.
Forrest Smith, Democratic candidate for Missouri governor, and M.E. Morris, state auditor nominee, are expected to arrive in Cape Girardeau this afternoon for a round of activity that includes a dinner with county committeemen and the district press tonight; later in the evening, Smith will be guest at the Cape State College-Murray (Kentucky) State College football game at Houck Stadium.
A crowd greets M.E. Leming in the morning as he opens his office; sale of lots in the Glenn Place and Langlois additions was scheduled to start early in the day, and many perspective buyers appear at Leming's office, bids in hand; at noon, Leming reports that 42 of the 56 lots in the additions have been sold and options taken on several others.
Cape Girardeau business men, cooperating with the Southeast Missouri State Teachers College in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of that institution, will decorate their stores Thursday for the event; Missouri Public Utilities Co. will have charge of placing the decorations for the streets, and bunting will be strung over the business sections of the city, particularly over the route of the parade.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
