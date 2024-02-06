Out of the past: Oct. 22

1998

Cape Girardeau has been given the go-ahead to begin work through a state grant aimed at renovating homes in South Cape; in April 1997, the city was awarded a $446,300 community development block grant for the Jefferson-Shawnee Parkway Neighborhood Restoration Project to upgrade 31 or 32 homes; but work was stalled while staff members and members of the state historic-preservation office debated how to handle potentially historic homes in the area.

Three months after being gutted by fire, the Teen Challenge Thrift Store is relocated and open for business; the store was reopened by auxiliary volunteers without fanfare on Oct. 13 at 117 N. Middle St.

1973

Stopping short of urging the impeachment of President Nixon, 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, says the latest crisis in the Nixon administration will increase consideration of his impeachment; he calls the resignation of Atty. Gen. Elliot L. Richardson and the firing of Deputy Atty. Gen. William D. Ruckelshaus and special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox "a disappointment" and that the possibility of impeachment "is going to be given a real impetus now."

Jackson police are crediting the actions of William Schaefer in saving the life of a neighbor who was overcome by carbon monoxide while working on a car in his garage yesterday morning; Schaefer administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and treated the victim, Junior B. Randol, for shock until an ambulance arrived to take him to a Cape Girardeau hospital; Randol's condition is improved, but he remains in intensive care.