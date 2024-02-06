Out of the past: Oct. 22

1997

Two men who narrowly escaped being struck by a vehicle as they left the Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon say someone was watching out for them; a third man in the party, Jeffrey Slinkard, 27, was struck and is in stable condition at a local hospital; three other people, including the driver of the vehicle that struck Slinkard, were also injured; the accident occurred at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Silver Springs and Bloomfield roads; Mozelle D. Jarvis, 81, of Sikeston, Missouri, was southbound on Silver Springs when her vehicle clipped a northbound truck at the intersection; Jarvis' vehicle traveled down the embankment, hit a large rock in a landscaped area in front of the counseling center, hit Slinkard, who was walking out of the building, and then hit the building itself.

This year's pumpkin crop may not be the best ever in Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, but it could rank among the best years of the 1990s; growers and vegetable specialists agree that the 1997 crop is a good one, and that people looking for pumpkins -- giant, jack-o-lantern or minis -- should be able to find them.

1972

An open house is held at Cape LaCroix Apartments, the Cloverleaf Development Co.'s new housing complex on Bloomfield Street; visitors inspect buildings providing single and two-bedroom units, as well as townhouse apartments of two- and three-bedroom arrangements; several of the apartments have already been rented; the remainder of the 12-building, 125-unit facility will be completed next spring.

Dr. Ronald P. Wiederaenders, first vice president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, is guest minister at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; in addition to the morning worship services, he also speaks at the fall rally of the Cape Girardeau Zone of the Lutheran Laymen's League in the afternoon at the parish school.