Out of the past: Oct. 22

1995

Dr. George W. Westlake Jr. is the guest speaker at First Assembly of God Church as part of the church's 75th anniversary; Westlake was pastor at First Assembly from 1964 to the early 1970s; under his direction, the congregation relocated from South Sprigg Street to 750 Mount Auburn Road.

The dedication of the new education facility of Shawnee Hills Baptist Church, 1204 Brandom St. in Jackson, is held in the afternoon; the Rev. Thomas Bray is interim pastor, succeeding the Rev. Raymond Epps, who recently retired.

1970

Work on the State College Academic Hall dome, which has long needed attention, is in its second month, and college officials hope the project will be completed by the end of the year; Pyramid Roofing Co. of Sikeston, Missouri, is replacing the sheet metal covering on the lower square portion of the dome, which has leaked for some time; after the metal is installed, the dome will again be painted to give stone-like effect it now has.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo police report "thousands of rounds" fired here last night in a three-hour battle between police and snipers; the battle followed arson and $60,000 in damages to the Cairo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Home, the stabbing of a man at the scene of the fire and the unexpected resignation of Alexander County Sheriff Chesley Willis; one Cairo policeman called it "one of the worst day's we've ever had."