Out of the past: Oct. 22

Dr. George W. Westlake Jr. is the guest speaker at First Assembly of God Church as part of the church's 75th anniversary; Westlake was pastor at First Assembly from 1964 to the early 1970s; under his direction, the congregation relocated from South Sprigg Street to 750 Mount Auburn Road.
The dedication of the new education facility of Shawnee Hills Baptist Church, 1204 Brandom St. in Jackson, is held in the afternoon; the Rev. Thomas Bray is interim pastor, succeeding the Rev. Raymond Epps, who recently retired.
Work on the State College Academic Hall dome, which has long needed attention, is in its second month, and college officials hope the project will be completed by the end of the year; Pyramid Roofing Co. of Sikeston, Missouri, is replacing the sheet metal covering on the lower square portion of the dome, which has leaked for some time; after the metal is installed, the dome will again be painted to give stone-like effect it now has.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo police report "thousands of rounds" fired here last night in a three-hour battle between police and snipers; the battle followed arson and $60,000 in damages to the Cairo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Home, the stabbing of a man at the scene of the fire and the unexpected resignation of Alexander County Sheriff Chesley Willis; one Cairo policeman called it "one of the worst day's we've ever had."
Wanda Nicholas of Cape Girardeau has been advised by the Navy Department that her husband, Seaman 1st Class Harry W. Nicholas, is now officially considered dead, killed in action; Nicholas was reported missing March 19, following an attack in the Pacific on the aircraft carrier Franklin, on which he was serving.
H.T. Shih of Hsiushow, China, one of 21 Chinese professional farm specialists, who recently arrived in the United States to make a study of farm practices and management, is spending two months on special assignment in Cape Girardeau County; at present he is employed on the Gladish Stevenson farm near Shawneetown.
Harry "Hap" Gaines was elected post commander and Jack Hammonds was the choice for post adjutant at last night's meeting and banquet of the Louis K. Juden Post, American Legion; the post went on record as condemning the Revs. E.S. Schutt and F. Wenger, ministers; they are involved in an argument with the Perryville, Missouri, American Legion post, stemming from the objection of the latter minister to the funeral service for Legionnaire Louis Fluegal at Frohna, Missouri, recently.
Lt. Edward Roberts, 79th Field Artillery, arrives home from New York and will leave tomorrow morning for Camp Funston, Kansas; young Roberts arrived in New York on Monday from Belgium, where he participated in the Olympic games, representing the U.S. Army in the 56-pound weight-throwing contest; he finished seventh in the event.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
