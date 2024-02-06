Out of the past: Oct. 22

Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming parade and the annual Veterans Day parade are being combined this year; the parade will be Nov. 6, beginning at 9 a.m. at Capaha Park; homecoming festivities will begin Nov. 5 and end Nov. 7.
Three hundred fifty-one Cape Girardeau County residents have applied for federal flood disaster assistance, ranking the county 20th statewide in the number of applications, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.
A police car, on an emergency run with red lights and siren operating, was substantially damaged in a two-car collision in the 2100 block of William Street four days ago; although the accident happened Saturday afternoon, no police report is available until late today; around $500 damage was done to the cruiser and $300 damage to the other automobile; no one was injured.
Friends have learned of the death of a former Cape Girardeau resident, Maj. Lyle G. Brooks, who was killed by enemy action in Vietnam on Oct. 1; Brooks was stationed here 2 1/2 years as Army adviser to the 140th Infantry, National Guard.
Cape Girardeau's War Chest campaign is inaugurated in the afternoon, when volunteer workers begin their city-wide solicitation; the campaign will continue tonight with a doubleheader football program at Houck Field Station; Cape Girardeau's part of the $30,567 Cape Girardeau County quota is $20,157.
Bamby Bakery, at Good Hope and Frederick streets, announces it will close its retail sales room for the duration of the war or until further notice; while it will continue to supply bakery items to local grocery stores, it will no longer produce the few specialty items sold at its retail room because of governmental restrictions on materials and shortages of trained help.
Only two new cases of Spanish influenza are reported in Cape Girardeau in the afternoon, which leads health officials to believe the epidemic is now well under control and will continue to wane.
Dr. and Mrs. C.E. Schuchert motor to Redbud, Illinois, to visit with relatives for a few days; Mrs. John Schuchert and daughter, Mollie, accompany them.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
