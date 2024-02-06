Out of the past: Oct. 22

1993

Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming parade and the annual Veterans Day parade are being combined this year; the parade will be Nov. 6, beginning at 9 a.m. at Capaha Park; homecoming festivities will begin Nov. 5 and end Nov. 7.

Three hundred fifty-one Cape Girardeau County residents have applied for federal flood disaster assistance, ranking the county 20th statewide in the number of applications, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.

1968

A police car, on an emergency run with red lights and siren operating, was substantially damaged in a two-car collision in the 2100 block of William Street four days ago; although the accident happened Saturday afternoon, no police report is available until late today; around $500 damage was done to the cruiser and $300 damage to the other automobile; no one was injured.

Friends have learned of the death of a former Cape Girardeau resident, Maj. Lyle G. Brooks, who was killed by enemy action in Vietnam on Oct. 1; Brooks was stationed here 2 1/2 years as Army adviser to the 140th Infantry, National Guard.