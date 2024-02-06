Out of the past: Oct. 22

1992

The long-awaited construction of elevators in three academic buildings at Southeast Missouri State University is expected to begin next week; the work will be done by Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson, adding elevators to the Art, Grauel and the Social Science buildings.

The Cape Girardeau Convention and Business Bureau will discuss naming a new vice chairman in the near future; Juan Crites, a member of the CVB Advisory Board, submitted her resignation as vice chairwoman yesterday.

1967

Construction has begun on the basement unit of the new Free Will Baptist Church, 361 Country Club Drive; the church has elected to be its own contractor and has employed Cecil Lear and Wilton Ervin to do the excavation and construction work on the unit; construction is expected to be completed in two or three weeks.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Col. Harry Dudley, who led Southeast Missouri National Guardsmen into federal service a year before the outbreak of World War II, former mayor of Sikeston and a community leader for many years, dies in a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital at age 73.