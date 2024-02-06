Out of the past: Oct. 22

The long-awaited construction of elevators in three academic buildings at Southeast Missouri State University is expected to begin next week; the work will be done by Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson, adding elevators to the Art, Grauel and the Social Science buildings.
The Cape Girardeau Convention and Business Bureau will discuss naming a new vice chairman in the near future; Juan Crites, a member of the CVB Advisory Board, submitted her resignation as vice chairwoman yesterday.
Construction has begun on the basement unit of the new Free Will Baptist Church, 361 Country Club Drive; the church has elected to be its own contractor and has employed Cecil Lear and Wilton Ervin to do the excavation and construction work on the unit; construction is expected to be completed in two or three weeks.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Col. Harry Dudley, who led Southeast Missouri National Guardsmen into federal service a year before the outbreak of World War II, former mayor of Sikeston and a community leader for many years, dies in a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital at age 73.
As the 67th annual convention of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association gets underway in the morning at State College, members throng the halls in reunion spirit; this is the first time since Pearl Harbor the teachers have been together; three of their number are honored for their long careers in education: R.A. Doyle of East Prairie, Missouri, a school board member, superintendent W.L. Johns of Farmington, Missouri, a school administrator, and professor A.C. Magill of Teachers College, a classroom teacher.
Upon suggestion of the U.S. Department of Ordnance it contribute the cannon at Fort D to the war scrap campaign, the American Legion last night voted to make a ceremony of the affair and tie it to the community's Navy Day program next Tuesday.
That grand old man of Cape Girardeau, of Missouri, of the Midwest, of the world of religion, Dr. J.C. Maple passed away some time Saturday night in his room at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Maple Wilson, his closest relatives, where now live Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Woodson, 344 N. Ellis St.; this morning, funeral services are held at the Baptist Church, and an hour later his body is laid away beside that of his splendid help-meet, who died eight years ago.
The park commission has started the work of beautifying the fairgrounds property in accordance with the plans furnished by a landscape artist employed by the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
