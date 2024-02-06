Out of the past: Oct. 21

1996

In 1991, Bob Fox got involved in a school district planning committee looking at facilities; a long-range plan he believes addresses building needs, plus a whole lot more, is presented at the Cape Girardeau Board of Education meeting; the proposal calls for a 69-cent property tax increase to fund construction of a new vocational school, a new elementary school and a new high school, plus an addition and extensive remodeling.

"We want more money" is the message heard from judges at a state salary commission hearing in Cape Girardeau; judges say they are underpaid and that higher salaries are needed to attract and maintain quality judges; about a dozen people, mostly judges and lawyers, attend the hearing of the Missouri Citizens Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials at the Drury Lodge.

1971

The wives of two Cape Girardeau County juvenile officers -- Mrs. Robert E. Burdine and Mrs. Ron Gray -- have severed financial ties to the controversial Bill of Rights, a tavern expected to open in Cape Girardeau soon; the two have sold their stock in the tavern.

Retailers from eight Midwest states joined with company and local officials yesterday in dedication ceremonies for the Gerberding Building, the new 200,000-square-foot distribution center built by Hardware Wholesalers Inc., on Nash Road.