Out of the past: Oct. 21

In 1991, Bob Fox got involved in a school district planning committee looking at facilities; a long-range plan he believes addresses building needs, plus a whole lot more, is presented at the Cape Girardeau Board of Education meeting; the proposal calls for a 69-cent property tax increase to fund construction of a new vocational school, a new elementary school and a new high school, plus an addition and extensive remodeling.
"We want more money" is the message heard from judges at a state salary commission hearing in Cape Girardeau; judges say they are underpaid and that higher salaries are needed to attract and maintain quality judges; about a dozen people, mostly judges and lawyers, attend the hearing of the Missouri Citizens Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials at the Drury Lodge.
The wives of two Cape Girardeau County juvenile officers -- Mrs. Robert E. Burdine and Mrs. Ron Gray -- have severed financial ties to the controversial Bill of Rights, a tavern expected to open in Cape Girardeau soon; the two have sold their stock in the tavern.
Retailers from eight Midwest states joined with company and local officials yesterday in dedication ceremonies for the Gerberding Building, the new 200,000-square-foot distribution center built by Hardware Wholesalers Inc., on Nash Road.
Approximately 3,000 tickets have been sold by members of the Kiwanis Club for their first annual Chili Day, to be held Oct. 30 at Security Hall, 831a Broadway; around 1,000 more tickets are still to be sold; money raised from the event will go to the club's fund to help underprivileged children.
Clinton Lincoln and Avery Humphrey have purchased the body shop formerly known as the Rose Body and Fender Works, 418 Broadway (rear); the purchase was made from Payne Rose, who is leaving this week for Detroit, Michigan, for employment purposes.
At a special meeting of the Cape Girardeau City Council, an ordinance granting the street car company the right to increase its fare from 5 to 7 cents is adopted; Acting Mayor C.E. Schuchert has petitions before him containing 1,544 signatures of citizens requesting the change; the increase will help the company improve the line with new cars and rehabilitated tracks and other equipment.
The Fields brothers, who live on what is known as the College Farm south of Cape Girardeau, were the first farmers of the county to market 1921 corn here; they brought to town a good brand of No. 4 yellow corn, which was disposed of at the Leming Nu Way mill; corn is bringing 40 cents a bushel here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders