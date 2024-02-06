Out of the past: Oct. 21

1995

Allied Waste Management has been given the OK by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to close the former Jackson landfill and open a transfer station in town; DNR approved the closure of the landfill last week, clearing the way for Allied and Jackson to finalize a real estate deal that will enable the proposed transfer station to be built near the Jackson Industrial Park.

Shoppers sway to the sound of jazz at West Park Mall; KRCU, the Southeast Missouri State University public radio station, holds a jazz fest to promote the station's jazz programming; the Southeast Missouri State University Jazz Band and a smaller ensemble, Faculty Three and Friends, perform at Center Court.

1970

Details of an audit released yesterday show the operation of the Chester, Illinois, toll bridge is profitable and indicate the tolls could be eliminated or greatly reduced much sooner than the 1989 date given by the bridge commission; Missouri State Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff of St. Marys has called for the bridge to be freed Jan. 1, 1971.

A major part of Southeast Missouri history will disappear -- and some city officials believe their communities will suffer -- if the Missouri Pacific Railroad receives Interstate Commerce Commission approval to abandon its 101-year-old branch line between Whitewater and Bismarck; the railroad filed a petition with the ICC seeking abandonment of the 65-mile stretch through Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Ste. Francois and Madison counties.