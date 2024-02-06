Out of the past: Oct. 21

JONESBORO, Ill. -- Union County has closed its 68-year-old jail because it doesn't meet state standards and was a costly liability; the decision came as the state was threatening to take legal action to close it.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Casino Aztar, which will invest more than $40 million in its Mississippi River casino riverboat operation, is going full-speed ahead; groundbreaking for the two-level, 40,000-square-foot pavilion is scheduled for Wednesday at Fourth Street and Franklin Avenue in downtown Caruthersville.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Southeast Missouri agriculture was on display yesterday for a touring Japanese governor who, on the whole, seemed impressed with what he saw, but felt American methods were wasteful in at least one respect; Gov. Gonichiro Nishizawa of Nagano Prefecture's one criticism was the handling of the cotton harvest, which leaves roadsides white with waste cotton in some areas.
A church-sponsored training center for youths is taking shape on Oriole Road; the Mid-America Teen Challenge Training Center is being established by the Assembly of God Church in an effort to help wayward or homeless men; the home is on a 260-acre tract about three and one-half miles north of Cape Girardeau; Dumitri Turk, superintendent of the home, is acting as his own general contractor in construction of the two-story building.
Harris Field is certified as an official sales center for military aircraft to civilian buyers, and 15 planes at the field are placed on the official bid list; the planes are N3-N3 ships, Navy trainer biplanes with 235 horsepower motors and places for a pilot and passenger.
The Broadway Fruit Market plans to build a large, modern building after the war, the company announces; the structure, to have adequate loading docks and modern refrigeration, will be on a railroad line; the building at 616 Broadway has been sold to Wayne Rust, but the market will continue at that address for the present.
Dozens of area doctors arrive here to attend the semiannual meeting of the Southeast Missouri Medical Association; a lecture will be held this evening at Central High School, with Dr. Joseph Grindon of St. Louis speaking on "Vaccination"; his talk is illustrated with lantern and slides.
Coal dealers in Cape Girardeau say the supply of coal is getting short and if the threatened strike goes into effect Nov. 1 and the mines close down for any length of time, there will be a serious situation in this city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
