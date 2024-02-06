Out of the past: Oct. 21

1994

JONESBORO, Ill. -- Union County has closed its 68-year-old jail because it doesn't meet state standards and was a costly liability; the decision came as the state was threatening to take legal action to close it.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- Casino Aztar, which will invest more than $40 million in its Mississippi River casino riverboat operation, is going full-speed ahead; groundbreaking for the two-level, 40,000-square-foot pavilion is scheduled for Wednesday at Fourth Street and Franklin Avenue in downtown Caruthersville.

1969

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Southeast Missouri agriculture was on display yesterday for a touring Japanese governor who, on the whole, seemed impressed with what he saw, but felt American methods were wasteful in at least one respect; Gov. Gonichiro Nishizawa of Nagano Prefecture's one criticism was the handling of the cotton harvest, which leaves roadsides white with waste cotton in some areas.

A church-sponsored training center for youths is taking shape on Oriole Road; the Mid-America Teen Challenge Training Center is being established by the Assembly of God Church in an effort to help wayward or homeless men; the home is on a 260-acre tract about three and one-half miles north of Cape Girardeau; Dumitri Turk, superintendent of the home, is acting as his own general contractor in construction of the two-story building.